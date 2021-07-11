scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
World Population Day: Five countries with the highest population growth rate

From Syria to Uganda, take a look at these five countries with the fastest growing population rate

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2021 6:23:00 pm
World Population Day, Five countries with the highest population growth rate, Niger, Angola, Benin, Uganda, Syria, indian express newsTake a look at the world's fastest growing countries. (Source: Pixabay)

We are all familiar with the countries with highest population. This World Population Day, let’s look at the five countries with the fastest growing populations

5. Uganda

Uganda is the 5th fastest growing population in the world (Photo: Pixabay)

Uganda has a population growth rate of 3.35 per cent per year and is the fifth fastest growing population in the world. The nation of 4.43 crore people is known as one of the best countries to hike in. It also houses Africa’s largest lake, Lake Victoria.

4. Benin

Benin is the 4th fastest growing population in the world (Source: Pixabay)

With a population growth rate of 3.39 per cent per year, this country in West Africa has a population of 1.18 crores and is known for its many unique and diverse cultural groups.

3. Angola

Angola is the 3rd fastest growing population on earth (Source: Pixabay)

With a population growth rate of 3.4 per cent per year, this central African Nation has a population of 3.18 crores. It is called the “Paris of Africa” and is the most expensive country in Africa for expatriates.

2. Niger

Niger is the second fastest growing population in the world (Photo: Pixabay)

With a population growth rate of 3.66 per cent per year, this Central African nation consists of 2.33 crore people. It is the second fastest growing populous nation in the world and one of the hottest countries. Needless to say it is also referred to as the “frying pan of the world.”

1. Syria

Syria is the fastest growing population in the world (Photo: Pixabay)

With a whopping 4.64 per cent population growth rate per year, Syria is the country with the world’s fastest growing population. Syria’s capital, Damascus is considered to be the oldest continuously occupied city in the world. The country has a population of 1.71 crore people.

