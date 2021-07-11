World Population Day: Five countries with the highest population growth rate

We are all familiar with the countries with highest population. This World Population Day, let’s look at the five countries with the fastest growing populations

5. Uganda

Uganda has a population growth rate of 3.35 per cent per year and is the fifth fastest growing population in the world. The nation of 4.43 crore people is known as one of the best countries to hike in. It also houses Africa’s largest lake, Lake Victoria.

4. Benin

With a population growth rate of 3.39 per cent per year, this country in West Africa has a population of 1.18 crores and is known for its many unique and diverse cultural groups.

3. Angola

With a population growth rate of 3.4 per cent per year, this central African Nation has a population of 3.18 crores. It is called the “Paris of Africa” and is the most expensive country in Africa for expatriates.

2. Niger

With a population growth rate of 3.66 per cent per year, this Central African nation consists of 2.33 crore people. It is the second fastest growing populous nation in the world and one of the hottest countries. Needless to say it is also referred to as the “frying pan of the world.”

1. Syria

With a whopping 4.64 per cent population growth rate per year, Syria is the country with the world’s fastest growing population. Syria’s capital, Damascus is considered to be the oldest continuously occupied city in the world. The country has a population of 1.71 crore people.

