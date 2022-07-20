These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

July 20, 2022 12:00:41 pm
Japan, Singapore and South Korea have the most powerful passports as the world continues to recover from Covid-19, reversing pre-pandemic rankings that were dominated by European nations.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
A Japanese passport provides hassle-free entry to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea, according to the latest Henley Passport Index from Henley & Partners, an immigration consultancy.
Russian travel documents are ranked 50th, giving easy access to 119 nations. China placed 69th with access to 80 countries, India’s passport ranked 87th and Afghanistan’s passport is the least useful, getting the holder into only 27 countries.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The recovery and reclamation of our travel freedoms, and our innate instinct to move and migrate, will take time,” Henley & Partners Chairman Christian Kaelin said in a statement.
As recently as 2017, Asian countries barely featured among the world’s 10 most-accepted passports, according to the index. Europe’s domination has gradually eased and Germany now trails South Korea. The UK is sixth with access to 187 countries, while the US is seventh with a score of 186, the latest ranking shows.
The index, which uses 17 years of data, helps wealthy individuals and governments assess the value of citizenships around the world based on which passports offer the most prolific visa-free, or visa-on-arrival access. Still, with global travel yet to fully recover from Covid restrictions, the index offers only a notional snapshot of the best documents to hold as the world emerges from the pandemic.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
RIL, ONGC, Chennai Petro shares rally after govt slashes the windfall tax on fuels
14-year-old domestic help’s death in Ludhiana: Autopsy rules out rape, murder; but kin continue to protest
Bihar CET BEd Result 2022 declared; check steps to download
These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022
Toddler drowns in swimming pool day before birthday at Lonavala bungalow
‘Need to make 100% students in our schools able to read by October’: MCD Commissioner to school heads
Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Aug 25
Explained: Why has the government opened opium production and processing to private players?
Love the smell of old books? This bookseller would like you to leave
‘Don’t pay, don’t enter’: Delhi High Court stays guidelines restraining restaurants from charging service charge
Chandigarh: Punjab police constable injured by bullet from own AK-47
ISIS fighters’ children are growing up in a desert camp. What will they become?