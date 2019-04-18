World Heritage Day 2019: Time to visit 5 lesser-known UNESCO World Heritage sites

India has 36 World Heritage Sites on the UNESCO list – the sixth highest of any country. While monuments and sites like Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Hampi have always been on everyone’s bucket list, there are a five lesser-known ones that you should visit soon.

Marking the International Day For Monuments and Sites, popularly called the World Heritage Day, we bring you a few interesting ones.

Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat

As an explicit example of fine ancient Indian architecture, it was given the UNESCO World Heritage site title in 2014. It was constructed during the Solanki Dynasty in the memory of Bhimdev 1, the son of the founder of the dynasty. The stepped corridors, stone carvings and sculptures in the vav (well) are the most prominent features.

Pattadakal, Karnataka

]Depicting the diverse and rich cultural heritage of India, are the group of monuments at Karnataka’s Pattadakal that are known for their Chalukya style of architecture who ruled during seventh century BC. Including eight temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Jain and Shaivite sanctuaries, the site hosting temples like Sangameshwara Temple, Chandrashekhara Temple, Mallikarju Temple and Virupaksha Temple has been on the list since 1987.

Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

The Capitol Complex in Chandigarh which hosts the legislative assembly for both the states of Haryana and Punjab, High Court and the Secretariat is an awe-inspiring landmark. Built by architect Le Corbusier after the partition of India when Chandigarh was being developed as the capital of Punjab in 1950, it is considered as one of the outstanding contributions to Modern Movement.

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaelogical Park, Gujarat

Located in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, this park is built around the city of Champaner (or Muhammadabad) by Sultan Mahmud Begada of Gujarat. A larger part of the heritage is still not excavated and includes temples, mosques, fortresses, walls, and helical wells.

The Rock Shelters, Bhimbetka

The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, considered to be the “earliest traces of human life on the sub-continent”, depict the beginning of the South Asian Stone Age. Comprising a group of five rocks which were discovered only in 1957, these carvings provide a peek into how our ancestors hunted and lived.