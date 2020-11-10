World gets its first cruise ship with COVID-19 testing lab

The luxury cruise ship is said to stop at 56 ports in 27 countries around the world. (Source: Twitter/@AroundCruising)

At a time when travelling has started to happen again, albeit with many restrictions and safety protocols, companies around the world have begun to understand that while past mistakes cannot be repeated, it is possible to ensure safe trips for all travellers in the future — even in the pandemic.

Months after many countries rolled out their flights and cruise ships ‘to nowhere’, so as to give travellers the experience of normalcy and the thrill of travelling again, it has now been announced that the world has received its first-ever first cruise ship with a COVID-19 testing lab. According to numerous news reports, the Viking Star cruise ship is the first-of-its-kind, since it has an on-board PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) laboratory to get travellers tested. The on-board facility allows large-scale testing for a cruise ship which can accommodate as many as 930 guests!

In fact, even the PCR testing is not that complicated. It simply requires a swab sample, which can then detect antigens. Viking Star, a luxury cruise ship, is believed to launch on December 2021 and scheduled to move around for 136 days around the world! While we hope to receive a vaccine by then, or some good news in relation to the conclusion of the pandemic, this incredible initiative is a step in the right direction and even an exciting piece of news, given that it is making headlines and making travellers interested already! And why not? Most people have been stuck at home for close to a year now. To enjoy the privilege of going on a safe holiday is certainly a good thing.

The cruise is said to stop at 56 ports in 27 countries around the world. Previously, it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed some of its no-sail restrictions. In its stead, the CDC issued a ‘Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for Cruise Ships’ November 1 onward. It is not to be confused with full liberty for ships to sail out and in with passengers as if the pandemic is over, but that there are some conditions in place for their safe operation in the US.

