The world’s best airline for 2022 is…

With international travel regulations easing in most parts of the world, the first half of 2022 witnessed a surge in travellers who set out to explore various destinations after a prolonged lockdown. Airlines, too, saw a positive recovery after the pandemic caused massive losses amid a halt in operations.

AirlineRatings, an aviation safety and product rating agency, recently listed the 20 best airlines in the world for 2022 based on several factors — consistent level of service, innovation, staff engagement, passenger comfort, and safety.

Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘airline of the year’ followed by Air New Zealand and Etihad Airways, which occupied second and third positions, respectively.

According to the official website, Qatar Airways was ranked number one because of “its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic“.

Here are the top 20 airlines for 2022, according to AirlineRatings.

*Qatar Airways

*Air New Zealand

*Etihad Airways

*Korean Air

*Singapore Airlines

*Qantas

*Virgin Australia

*EVA Air

*Turkish Airlines

*All Nippon Airways

*Cathay Pacific Airways

*Virgin Atlantic

*Japan Air Lines

*JetBlue

*Finnair

*Emirates

*Hawaiian

*Air France/KLM

*Alaska Airlines

*British Airways

