Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Windsor Castle reopens to public for the first time after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Queen Elizabeth spent most of her time at Windsor Castle since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

windsor palace, queen, windsor palace queen deathWindsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world (Source: Royal Collection Trust; AP)

Windsor Castle reopened its gates to visitors at 10 am on Thursday for the first time following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. It was closed as a mark of respect after the Queen passed away on September 8, along with other royal residences.

Visitors will now also be able to visit the tomb of Queen Elizabeth inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Inside the chapel, where the Queen was interred in a private ceremony following her state funeral, her name is inscribed on a black ledger stone alongside the names of her father King George VI, The Queen Mother and husband Prince Philip.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world and is open to visitors throughout the year.

 

It was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, and it has since been the home of 40 monarchs. Queen Elizabeth spent most of her time at Windsor Castle since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

To visit, you need to buy a ticket to Windsor Castle. The price for adults (above 24 years) is £26.50 from Sunday to Friday and £28.50 on Saturday. It is free for kids under the age of five and the ticket includes a multimedia tour of the castle, too.

According to the official website, the castle is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The RCT also announced that following the Queen’s death, they will not be reopening the Platinum Jubilee display.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:40:28 pm
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:40:28 pm
