Why Indian railways and airlines use the 24-hour clock for timings

Ever wondered why your train and flight tickets say 18.45 instead of 6.45 pm? While we commonly use the 12-hour clock in everyday conversations, railways and airlines rely on the 24-hour clock to keep schedules clear and avoid confusion. With thousands of trains and flights operating across multiple routes, precise timekeeping is essential to smooth, coordinated operations.

Explaining further, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, says, “Railways and airlines have started applying the 24-hour clock owing to the demand for accuracy, standardisation, and safety in transport operations.”

“In the past, the introduction of standard time was becoming increasingly significant because of the railway network development in the 19th century. Before the introduction of standardised time, the work of the railways faced hindrance as towns used their own sundial time,” he adds.