Why Indian railways and airlines use the 24-hour clock for timings

Why do train and flight tickets use the 24-hour clock? Discover how accuracy, safety, standardisation and time zone differences make it essential for transport.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 2, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Railways and flight information display showing departure times in the 24-hour formatFlight information display showing departure times in the 24-hour format (Image Source: Freepik)
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Ever wondered why your train and flight tickets say 18.45 instead of 6.45 pm? While we commonly use the 12-hour clock in everyday conversations, railways and airlines rely on the 24-hour clock to keep schedules clear and avoid confusion. With thousands of trains and flights operating across multiple routes, precise timekeeping is essential to smooth, coordinated operations.

Explaining further, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, says, “Railways and airlines have started applying the 24-hour clock owing to the demand for accuracy, standardisation, and safety in transport operations.”

“In the past, the introduction of standard time was becoming increasingly significant because of the railway network development in the 19th century. Before the introduction of standardised time, the work of the railways faced hindrance as towns used their own sundial time,” he adds.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

He added that using the 12-hour clock can cause confusion with AM and PM times (especially at midnight, for early departures, and for late arrivals). “The 24-hour clock prevents these controversies, giving each time a unique position from 00:00 to 23:59,” he adds.

Railway departure board displaying train timings in the 24-hour clock format Railway departure board displaying train timings in the 24-hour clock format (Image Source: Freepik)

The aviation industry adopted this format for similar reasons, plus extra complications from international flights, multiple time zones, and communication among pilots, air traffic officials, and airport ground personnel.

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Gosain says, “Just like the global transport system, aviation also uses Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in its operations so that communication does not entail any confusion about time zones, although the flight schedules available to travellers may indicate local departure and arrival times.”

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“In India, the 24-hour system is particularly widely used with regard to railway schedules and displays, focusing on the simple idea that in transportation, any time-related misunderstanding can turn into major issues,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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