Why Júzcar in Spain still has blue houses 15 years after ‘The Smurfs’

Against the green hills of southern Spain, a small village stands out for its houses, church and buildings. All painted in blue. Juzcar, in the Genal Valley in Andalusia’s Serranía de Ronda, was once one of the region’s traditional whitewashed villages. Today, it is known as La Aldea Azul, or the Blue Village, a destination whose identity was transformed by a 2011 film promotion.

Júzcar’s transformation began in 2011, when the village was chosen to promote The Smurfs 3D. To recreate the fictional world of the little blue characters, around 175 buildings, including houses, the church, the cemetery and the town hall, were painted blue.

The transformation was intended to be temporary, and the original arrangement was expected to return to its traditional white appearance after the promotional campaign ended. However, the new look brought an unexpected surge in tourism.

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Reports from the period recorded tens of thousands of visitors arriving in the months following the makeover. For a small village with a population of only a few hundred people, the increase offered an opportunity to attract visitors and support local businesses.

From Smurf village to the blue village

For several years, Juzcar embraced its association with the Smurfs (a group of small, blue, humanoid cartoon characters). The village became known as the Smurf Village, with themed decorations and attractions drawing families and curious travellers.

However, the association reportedly ran into issues concerning the commercial use of the characters and their name. The blue buildings, however, remained. Juzcar now promotes itself as La Aldea Azul, preserving the unique appearance that first brought it international attention without relying on the cartoon characters.

The village’s story shows how a temporary marketing campaign can shape a destination’s longer-term tourism identity.

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Juzcar (Photo: Wikipedia) Juzcar (Photo: Wikipedia)

Where is Juzcar located?

Juzcar is in Malaga province, in the Andalusian region of southern Spain. It lies in the Genal Valley, within the mountainous Serranía de Ronda, an area known for its rural settlements, wooded hills and scenic countryside.

The village is a possible stop for travellers exploring Ronda and the wider Costa del Sol hinterland. Its hillside setting and winding roads make the journey part of the experience, particularly for visitors interested in exploring smaller Andalusian settlements beyond the better-known cities.

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What can visitors see and do in Juzcar?

1. Walk through the blue-painted streets

The village’s most distinctive attraction is its collection of blue buildings. Walking through its narrow streets offers views of the colourful facades, traditional rooftops and the hills surrounding the settlement. The blue-painted Church of Santa Catalina is among the notable landmarks.

2. Visit the Church of Santa Catalina

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Built in the 16th century, the Church of Santa Catalina is one of Júzcar’s historic landmarks. Its blue exterior connects the village’s architectural heritage with its more recent transformation into a tourist destination.

3. Explore the surrounding countryside

Júzcar is also a starting point for exploring the Serranía de Ronda landscape. Walking routes in the area include the Moclón, Los Molinos and Los Riscos trails, which vary in length and difficulty. These routes allow visitors to experience the hills and rural surroundings beyond the village centre.

4. Take in the views from local viewpoints

You can take in the village and its surrounding hills from several viewpoints, including Mirador de San José and Mirador del Jardón. Mirador de La Torrichela is another recognised stop in Júzcar’s tourism circuit.

5. Discover the region’s mushroom heritage

The Museo Micológico, or Mushroom Museum, introduces visitors to the variety of mushrooms found in the region. The museum also serves as a cultural venue for activities and workshops connected with fungi.

6. Look for traces of the village’s industrial past

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Juzcar’s history extends well beyond its blue buildings. The ruins of the historic tinplate factory, known as the Fábrica de Hojalata, recall its industrial past. The factory began operating in the 18th century and became an important part of the local economy.

When is the best time to visit Juzcar?

You can explore Júzcar year-round, but the season you choose can shape the experience. Spring and autumn are worth considering for walks in the surrounding countryside, when conditions may be more comfortable for outdoor exploration than during the hottest part of summer.

How to reach Juzcar

Juzcar is accessible by road from Ronda and other destinations in Malaga province. Travelling by car offers flexibility, while visitors using public transport should check bus schedules and confirm attraction timings before their trip.