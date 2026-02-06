Why India’s ‘last villages’ are most magical during the colder months

India’s “last villages” are found at the farthest reaches of the country, where roads become narrow, the scenery grows more dramatic, and life moves with the pace of nature. In winter, these places feel even more special, with snow on the mountains, clear air, fewer visitors, and a peaceful quiet. From the high Himalayas to the eastern borders, these four villages promise memorable winter adventures.

Mana, Uttarakhand

Officially called India’s last village before the Tibet border, Mana lies just beyond Badrinath in the Garhwal Himalayas. In winter, the village transforms into a snow-laden wonderland, with stone houses blanketed in white and the Saraswati River partially frozen. The stark beauty of Mana, combined with its mythological links to the Mahabharata, makes it a deeply atmospheric destination. Most residents migrate seasonally, resulting in an almost surreal quiet during the colder months.