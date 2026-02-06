Why India’s ‘last villages’ are most magical during the colder months

From the high Himalayas to the eastern borders, these four villages promise memorable winter adventures.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 6, 2026
Indian villagesMana village (Photo: Wikipedia)
India’s “last villages” are found at the farthest reaches of the country, where roads become narrow, the scenery grows more dramatic, and life moves with the pace of nature. In winter, these places feel even more special, with snow on the mountains, clear air, fewer visitors, and a peaceful quiet. From the high Himalayas to the eastern borders, these four villages promise memorable winter adventures.

Mana, Uttarakhand

Officially called India’s last village before the Tibet border, Mana lies just beyond Badrinath in the Garhwal Himalayas. In winter, the village transforms into a snow-laden wonderland, with stone houses blanketed in white and the Saraswati River partially frozen. The stark beauty of Mana, combined with its mythological links to the Mahabharata, makes it a deeply atmospheric destination. Most residents migrate seasonally, resulting in an almost surreal quiet during the colder months.

Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh

Hill stations Baspa River flowing next to Chitkul (Photo: Wikipedia)

Chitkul, located by the Baspa River, is the last inhabited village on the Indo-Tibetan border in Himachal Pradesh. In winter, heavy snow can block the roads, but it also turns the valley into a beautiful, untouched landscape. Wooden houses, frozen streams, and snowy meadows make for scenic views. If you visit before the roads close, Chitkul offers pure Himalayan scenery and a break from digital life.

Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

hill stations Remains of Dhanushkodi railway station (Photo: Wikipedia)

Perched at the southeastern tip of the Indian peninsula, Dhanushkodi is often described as the country’s last town before the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. Once a thriving settlement, it was devastated by a cyclone in the 1960s and today stands as an abandoned town. Broken churches, empty homes, and railway tracks swallowed by sand tell stories of lives abruptly paused. What draws travellers now is its stark landscape and the rare sight of two seas converging.

Turtuk, Ladakh

hill stations A war memorial in Turtuk (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tucked away in the Nubra Valley near the Line of Control, Turtuk is one of India’s northernmost villages and among its most culturally distinct. This Balti village was once part of Pakistan and retains a unique heritage shaped by Central Asian influences. Apricot orchards, stone houses, and gentle streams soften the otherwise stark Ladakhi landscape. Life in Turtuk moves at an unhurried pace, characterised by warm hospitality and rich oral histories that reveal a complex past along the border. For travellers, visiting Turtuk is as much about understanding geopolitics and culture as it is about enjoying its beauty.

