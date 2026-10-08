Why a Cappadocia trip depends entirely on the wind

One had seen those landscapes of multicoloured hot air balloons covering the skies, flying high over a rugged brown landscape, on screensavers, and imagined how it would feel to be a part of the picture. On a recent trip to Cappadocia, a historic town in Turkey, that was the only thought on my mind on the eve of arrival.

As we closed in on the landscape full of fairy chimneys, we started talking about calling it a day to prepare for an early morning — excited like school kids after a long time — hot air balloon ride followed by a glass of bubbly.

At this very moment, our guide and co-traveller, Bulut Okcu, announced: “I have a message from the balloon ride company. Tomorrow is windy, so our ride may not happen, most probably.” What! Stoney silence.

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Is there some chance? Shall we go back and spend our one-and-a-half day in another town? But Bulut, who had seen our despondent faces, had another message to read: the good thing is that it may happen the day after. So now what? There is hope, so we can’t skip Cappadocia, even as we have to prepare for the possibility that the only thing I was looking forward to may not happen at all.

So the moral of the story came in even before arrival: your travel itinerary in Cappadocia depends on the wind because hot-air balloon flights are entirely at the mercy of wind speed, direction, and safety regulations set by aviation authorities. So have a plan B – things to do on the ground.

Balloons have no engines or steering wheels. They travel completely with the wind. Pilots only control the altitude (up and down) to find air currents moving in a safe direction and distance, Bulut explained. But don’t worry, he said, we have other things planned.

So if you can’t fulfill your fantasy about hot air balloons yet, how about thinking of flying on a carpet? In Cappadocia, buying carpets is not just about visiting a shop – it’s a whole experience. They roll out carpets like a show, offer tea, and you don’t necessarily have to buy. And if you decide not to stress about carrying the carpet along, they can ship it.

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We set out for our hour-long weaving experience after breakfast. After being welcomed with a cup of Turkish apple tea, a group of girls from the weaving village explained to us how silk is extracted from cocoons, how wool is spun, natural dyes from plants, and the difference between Turkish and Persian carpets. While Turkish carpets use double knots, Persian carpets use single knots, so this one lasts over two centuries, they announced.

Göreme Open Air Museum Göreme Open Air Museum

And then came the show — over a dozen carpets thrown on the floor one by one — wool, silk and kilim, in patterns ranging from Tree of Life to the Evil Eye. And prices? Starting at $80 for a small wool kilim, and going up to $5,000 for the big silk one; it’s actually fun even if you don’t buy – the storytelling, the colours, the tea, and the excited people.

The next stop was a pottery workshop in Avanos town on the Kızılırmak River. It’s been the terracotta centre since 3000 BC, using the red clay from the river. Again, the same drill – some Turkish tea, a five-minute orientation, and a 10-minute demo by a master potter. The most fun part here — you sit at the wheel and shape your own pot/bowl with the instructor helping you.

And if you want your piece of art as a keepsake, they will fire it and ship it home, for a price.

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While the mind was still stuck on the balloon ride and fingers crossed for it to happen the next morning — our only other chance — post-lunch was reserved for time travel. We drove to walk amid crazy tall fairy chimneys, around the Goreme Open-Air Museum – a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) site with 10th-century cave churches with original frescoes

Stepping into the open-air museum, one can’t help but be filled with awe, like entering a hidden chapter of early history. Walking past the honeycombed volcanic rock formations, taking a zillion pictures and videos, one marvels at the 10th-century monastic complexes carved purely with simple hand tools.

While the entire visit took over two hours, it started pouring — which we didn’t know was good news or bad news at the moment, considering the prospects of a balloon ride the next morning — and we took shelter under a tree, adjoining a cave. At this point, Bulut said, the ride is on for tomorrow.

Kızılçukur Vadisi Kızılçukur Vadisi

The next morning started at 5 am, and the biggest tick on the bucket list happened – a balloon ride in Cappadocia. Safe landings require calm, steady breezes, and when in Cappadocia, be prepared for wherever the wind takes you, even if to a pottery shop.

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Pro tips:

* Book a stay of perhaps 2-3 nights in Cappadocia to give yourself multiple morning windows if the first day gets grounded by wind

Schedule your balloon ride for the very first morning so you have remaining days to rebook if a weather cancellation happens.