Thursday, March 25, 2021
Where will Indians be travelling for Holi and Easter this year? Find out

Goa, Rishikesh or Manali? Where would you like to go?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 10:00:40 am
Holi celebrations, Easter celebrations, travelling withing the country, travel trends for Holi, travel trends for Easter, travelling during Holi and Easter, Indian travellers, indian express newsSome people plan to travel to Rishikesh this year for Holi celebrations. (Representational image/Pixabay)

While travelling has been a slow affair in the pandemic, it has been happening, for Indians cannot imagine not travelling or taking off somewhere from time to time. The festival time is especially when people plan trips. This year, Holi and Easter a few days apart and as such, many families have been thinking of using this time to plan for memorable outings.

According to the trends shared by digital travel company Booking.com, Indians are making plans to travel within the country for the upcoming long weekends. To celebrate Holi and Easter they have already planned unique getaways from March 27 to April 4, and here are some of the top domestic destinations and accommodation types booked by them.

While Goa seems to have emerged as the most-booked destination, New Delhi and Jaipur have found themselves in the top three on the list. Here’s the ranking:



1. Goa
2. New Delhi
3. Jaipur
4. Rishikesh
5. Mumbai
6. Darjeeling
7. Puri
8. Udaipur
9. Bengaluru
10. Manali

Booking.com also announced top accommodation types booked by people travelling domestically, which has revealed that they are opting more for alternative accommodations such as resorts, guesthouses and homestays, in addition to hotels.

ALSO READ |International Day of Forests: Have you been to any of these beautiful wooded stays in India?

For Holi and Easter this year, hotels and resorts witnessed most bookings:

1. Hotel
2. Resort
3. Guest house
4. Hostel
5. Homestay

So, where are you planning to go?

