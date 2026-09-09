Where walls come alive: 5 street art destinations to Eexplore in India

Art doesn’t always need a gallery, a frame or a ticket. Across India, ordinary walls, heritage buildings and neighbourhood lanes have become canvases for artists, transforming everyday spaces into colourful open-air galleries. From large-scale murals exploring identity and social issues to quirky graffiti tucked away in narrow lanes, street art offers a different way to experience a city.

If you’re someone who likes discovering a destination on foot, these five places should be on your street-art trail.

If there is one place that put India’s street-art movement firmly on the map, it is Lodhi Art District. What was once a quiet residential neighbourhood is now an open-air gallery covered with large-scale murals.

The project began in 2015 through the St+art India Foundation, with artists from India and around the world transforming the walls of Lodhi Colony. The district now has more than 65 murals, with works touching on themes such as nature, identity, culture and social issues. The best way to experience it is on foot. Wander between the blocks, look beyond the obvious murals and take time to notice the smaller details.

2. Fort Kochi, Kerala

Street art in Fort Kochi (Photo: Instagram/the_prism_brain) Street art in Fort Kochi (Photo: Instagram/the_prism_brain)

Fort Kochi is where heritage and contemporary art come together beautifully. Its old streets, colonial-era buildings and cafés provide a striking backdrop for murals and public artworks.

The city’s association with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has helped establish Kochi as an important contemporary art destination, and its influence spills beyond formal exhibition spaces. Fort Kochi’s walls and lanes continue to showcase artworks inspired by local culture, history and everyday life.

Take a leisurely walk around Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, where the fun lies as much in stumbling upon unexpected artwork as it does in seeking out famous murals.

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3. Bandra, Mumbai

Bandra street art (Photo: Instagram/

streetartmumbai) Bandra street art (Photo: Instagram/streetartmumbai)

Mumbai’s street-art scene is particularly visible in Bandra, where neighbourhood walls have become canvases for local and international artists. Take a walk around Chapel Road and Waroda Road, where you’ll find everything from colourful portraits and Bollywood-inspired works to pop-culture references and quirky graffiti.

What makes Bandra interesting is the way the art blends into the neighbourhood. You could be walking past a café, an old house or a residential lane and suddenly find a striking mural staring back at you.

4. White Town, Puducherry

Street art in Puducherry (Photo: Pinterest) Street art in Puducherry (Photo: Pinterest)

Puducherry’s White Town is already known for its pastel-coloured French architecture, but look a little closer and you’ll find murals and painted walls adding another layer to its visual appeal.

The combination of heritage buildings, colourful façades, cafés and street art makes this an especially pleasant neighbourhood to explore on foot. The art doesn’t overpower the architecture; instead, it becomes part of the streetscape. For travellers who enjoy photography, this is one place where the walk itself becomes the attraction.

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5. Church Street and Thippasandra, Bengaluru

Koramangala Graffiti in Koramangala Graffiti in Bengaluru (Photo: Pinterest)

Bengaluru’s creative energy isn’t confined to galleries and art festivals. It spills onto the city’s walls, particularly around Church Street and Thippasandra.

The city’s street art ranges from bold graffiti and geometric designs to murals carrying social and cultural messages.

Church Street is also easy to combine with cafés, bookstores and shopping, making it ideal for a relaxed afternoon of exploring the city’s contemporary side.