Where to find snow in India this March: Six must-visit destinations

March usually signals the arrival of spring across most of India. But if you’re not ready to say goodbye to winter just yet, there are still a few magical destinations where you can catch fresh snowfall — especially in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. Here are some of the best places in India where you may still witness snowfall in March.

1. Gulmarg

Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Often called India’s winter wonderland, Gulmarg remains one of the most reliable places for late-season snow. March snowfall is still possible here, especially in the first half of the month. The Gulmarg Gondola — one of the highest cable cars in the world — takes visitors to snow-laden slopes perfect for skiing and snowboarding.