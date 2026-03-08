Where to find snow in India this March: Six must-visit destinations

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
March usually signals the arrival of spring across most of India. But if you’re not ready to say goodbye to winter just yet, there are still a few magical destinations where you can catch fresh snowfall — especially in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. Here are some of the best places in India where you may still witness snowfall in March.
Often called India’s winter wonderland, Gulmarg remains one of the most reliable places for late-season snow. March snowfall is still possible here, especially in the first half of the month. The Gulmarg Gondola — one of the highest cable cars in the world — takes visitors to snow-laden slopes perfect for skiing and snowboarding.
Best for: Skiing, snow views, honeymoon trips
While Manali town begins to thaw by March, nearby higher-altitude spots like Solang Valley and the Atal Tunnel often receive fresh snowfall. A late Western Disturbance can transform the landscape overnight.
Best for: Road trips, snow play, adventure sports
Located at over 10,000 feet, Tawang continues to experience snowfall into March. The snow-covered monasteries and mountain passes create postcard-perfect views.
Best for: Scenic beauty, monastery visits, peaceful escapes
Auli’s ski slopes often hold snow until mid-March. While heavy snowfall isn’t guaranteed late in the month, early March visitors still have good chances — especially after fresh weather systems.
Best for: Skiing, Himalayan views, cable car rides
In North Sikkim, Lachung and nearby Yumthang Valley can experience late snowfall in March, depending on weather conditions. The surrounding peaks remain snow-capped well into spring.
Best for: Offbeat travel, scenic landscapes
Known as the “Meadow of Gold,” Sonamarg often remains covered in snow in early March. The dramatic alpine scenery makes it ideal for those seeking less crowded winter landscapes.
Best for: Snow photography, serene getaways
If you’re craving one last winter escape before summer kicks in, these destinations offer a fair chance of experiencing snowfall — even as the rest of India warms up.