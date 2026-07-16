Where not to go this summer: 5 places in India best avoided during peak heat

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Summer is synonymous with vacations, but not every destination is ideal. While hill stations, forests and high-altitude escapes come alive during the season, several parts of India experience extreme heat, oppressive humidity or weather conditions that can make sightseeing uncomfortable and, in some cases, unsafe.
Here are five destinations that are better saved for another season—and when you should visit them instead
Jaisalmer dazzles with its sandstone fort, desert camps and dunes. However, during peak summer, daytime temperatures often exceed 45°C, making desert safaris, fort walks, and sightseeing exhausting.
Visit instead: October to February, when the desert is pleasant and cultural festivals are in full swing
Delhi’s monuments are world-class, but the capital’s dry heat, hot winds (loo) and poor air quality during late spring and early summer can make outdoor exploration uncomfortable.
Popular attractions like India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort are far more enjoyable in cooler weather.
Visit instead: November to February.
One of India’s oldest cities is deeply rewarding, but summer temperatures often exceed 42°C, with high humidity adding to the discomfort. Walking through the narrow lanes or spending hours at the ghats can become physically demanding.
Visit instead: October to March.
Chennai experiences a combination of high temperatures and coastal humidity that often makes it feel even hotter than the thermometer suggests. Long sightseeing days at Marina Beach, Kapaleeshwarar Temple or Fort St. George can quickly become tiring.
Visit instead: December to February.
The surreal White Rann is pleasing to the eye, but summer transforms the salt desert into an intensely hot landscape with temperatures soaring well above 40°C. The famous Rann Utsav is also not held during this season.
Visit instead: November to February.
Go to these places instead: If you’re avoiding extreme summer heat, consider heading to destinations where the weather remains pleasant and outdoor activities are more enjoyable. Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) offers colonial charm, pine forests and cool temperatures; Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) is ideal for monasteries, mountain views and serene landscapes; Munnar (Kerala) provides lush tea plantations, mist-covered hills and refreshing weather; Auli (Uttarakhand), known for its alpine meadows and Himalayan vistas, is a peaceful summer retreat; while Coorg (Karnataka) combines coffee estates, waterfalls and forested hills, making it a comfortable escape from the scorching plains. These destinations generally enjoy mild temperatures during summers and are among the best places in India to beat the summer heat.