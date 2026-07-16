Where not to go this summer: 5 places in India best avoided during peak heat

Where not to go this summer (Photo: AI)

Summer is synonymous with vacations, but not every destination is ideal. While hill stations, forests and high-altitude escapes come alive during the season, several parts of India experience extreme heat, oppressive humidity or weather conditions that can make sightseeing uncomfortable and, in some cases, unsafe.

Here are five destinations that are better saved for another season—and when you should visit them instead

1. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer dazzles with its sandstone fort, desert camps and dunes. However, during peak summer, daytime temperatures often exceed 45°C, making desert safaris, fort walks, and sightseeing exhausting.

Visit instead: October to February, when the desert is pleasant and cultural festivals are in full swing