Where are Indians planning to travel for the 2020 year-end holiday season? Find out

Leisurely destinations such as Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Goa, Udaipur and Alibaug are among the top-searched destinations for travellers this season. (Source: Pixabay)

Indians love travelling and there’s no debating that. Had it not been for the pandemic, they would have travelled more, but even now, the health crisis has not discouraged them, since many recent surveys have revealed that Indian travellers are planning to travel safely in the near future.

And now, data shared by digital travel company Booking.com — to find out where Indians are looking to travel during the year-end holiday season — has suggested that leisurely destinations such as Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Goa, Udaipur and Alibaug are among the top-searched destinations for travellers looking to take off between Christmas (December 25 to 27) and New Year (December 3 to January 3).

When it comes to lesser-known destinations, the top-searched places included Kaliel (Tamil Nadu), Athirappilly (Kerala), Somvarpet (Karnataka), Gulmarg (Kashmir), and Raichak (West Bengal).

Indians also dreamed of possible international destinations, with Dubai and Maldives being the top-searched places. Booking.com also witnessed increased appetite for alternative accommodations like resorts, guesthouses, homestays and hostels, which were favoured by travellers, in addition to hotels.

Commenting on the same, Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com said: “It is heartening to see travel optimism among Indians who have demonstrated the same by booking and searching for destinations and accommodations on our platform. As we gradually evolve from the pandemic, Booking.com will continue to offer amazing experiences through diverse accommodation choices across destinations to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, as it becomes safe to do so again.

