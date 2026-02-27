📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If a passenger misplaces their boarding pass after completing security screening, it can create a few moments of panic. But if you are a well-read traveller, all you need to do is to approach the airline staff immediately. To understand the entire process in detail in response to a Quora query asking: ‘What happens if you lose your boarding pass after you go through security at the airport? Will you be allowed to board your flight?’, we reached out to an aviation expert.
“I think it should not be a major issue. Of course, you need to get one by other means. You can see the gate agent and provide your booking reference or PNR, along with a valid, government-issued ID card, so they can reprint your boarding pass. However, it involves a bit of time,” stressed Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and Retired Senior AGM from Air India.
The expert added that it also applies to international flights. “Since you are already checked in, with a valid ticket, it should not be an issue. Additionally, most people have their boarding passes in a mobile app or in an email. So that suffices too,” said Anuradha.
Here’s a guide on what to do if you can’t find your boarding pass after security check.
For domestic flights:
*Immediately approach the airline’s boarding gate staff or the nearest airline help desk inside the secure area. After identity verification (a valid photo ID is required), a duplicate boarding pass can be reissued. “In some cases, security personnel may re-stamp or validate the reprinted pass before boarding. In today’s world, with a mobile app, a digital print can be regenerated,” said Anuradha.
For international flights:
*The procedure is similar but involves additional checks. “Since immigration clearance is involved, the airline will verify passport details and boarding records before issuing a duplicate pass. In certain airports, coordination with immigration authorities may also be required,” said Anuradha.
What to keep in mind?
*Do not exit the security area unless instructed. Re-entry usually means repeat screening, said Anuradha.
*Airports operate on layered systems. “A misplaced boarding pass is an inconvenience..not the end of your journey,” shared Anuradha.
*”Stay calm. Inform staff. Follow protocol/SOP,” she said.