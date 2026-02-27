If a passenger misplaces their boarding pass after completing security screening, it can create a few moments of panic. But if you are a well-read traveller, all you need to do is to approach the airline staff immediately. To understand the entire process in detail in response to a Quora query asking: ‘What happens if you lose your boarding pass after you go through security at the airport? Will you be allowed to board your flight?’, we reached out to an aviation expert.

“I think it should not be a major issue. Of course, you need to get one by other means. You can see the gate agent and provide your booking reference or PNR, along with a valid, government-issued ID card, so they can reprint your boarding pass. However, it involves a bit of time,” stressed Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and Retired Senior AGM from Air India.