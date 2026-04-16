‘RR’ stamp on boarding pass: What it means for your next flight from India

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You are all excited to board your flight, but just as you receive your boarding pass, you spot ‘RR’ stamped over it. Is it a concern: has your luggage been flagged, or is your travel under question? It’s normal to start worrying over all sorts of possibilities; however, the silver lining is that it is a simple process that shouldn’t trouble you much if you have all your documents in place and you arrive early.
Let’s understand this scenario in detail.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In simple terms, RR stands for Random Review or Random Referral, which means you have been randomly selected for an extra security or customs check before your flight. But it doesn’t mean you are in trouble or have done something wrong. “Basically, it is an additional security screening. You have been randomly selected for additional security or customs screening before boarding, particularly for flights departing from Indian airports. This is a standard procedure and doesn’t mean you did anything wrong. It is printed or written by the airlines’ check-in system and is required by airport security and customs authorities. This is a mandated layer within India’s aviation security framework governed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS),” said K Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and a Retired Senior AGM from Air India.
Notably, airports regularly select a small number of passengers for additional checks, which falls under their mandate.
According to the expert, the selection is algorithm-driven and purely random. “It is not based on passenger behaviour, ticket category, nationality, or frequent flyer status. The principle behind this protocol is unpredictability, a globally accepted aviation security doctrine designed to strengthen deterrence,” said Anuradha, adding that generally, this additional screening happens after the immigration check.
Responding to questions related to the need and impact of RR on passengers in the Rajya Sabha in April 2015, the then minister of state in the Ministry of State, Jayant Sinha, said, “At Delhi International Airport, Random Referral (RR) passengers are marked on the basis of alerts, specific intelligence, and profiling of excess baggage”.
According to his statement, “Marking of passengers under RR is done for keeping surveillance on departing passengers and prevention of illegal export of prohibited goods. Passengers marked under RR procedure are extended proper curtsey during checks, and airlines are informed about the RR-marked passengers immediately on receiving the passenger manifest and well before immigration and security-related formalities. Only a few passengers, less than 2 per cent, are selected for scrutiny under RR.”
He also stated that the “purpose of RR is to prevent unlawful export of prohibited goods and unaccounted Indian and Foreign Currency beyond the prescribed limit of RBI”. “No complaint from International Airlines have been received by Customs. The representative of International Airlines regularly gives their feedback in the meeting of stakeholders, and concerns raised in these meetings have been resolved in the past.”
“Once flagged, the passenger may undergo additional frisking, hand baggage re-screening, or document verification at the boarding gate or a designated security area. The process is procedural and typically brief,” said Anuradha.
*Arrive early at the airport
*Go for check-in and security
Then you may be directed for:
– Additional baggage screening
– Body scan
– Additional ID verification
Ensure you cooperate with the staff.
No. Random secondary screening is not restricted exclusively to international sectors. “However, it is more commonly observed on international departures because of additional customs integration and tighter cross-border security protocols. Depending on prevailing security directives, such checks can also apply to domestic flights,” said Anuradha.
Global context
While the marking “RR” is specific to Indian aviation systems, random secondary screening is a standard global practice. “For example, in the United States, additional screening is overseen by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), though terminology and boarding pass markings differ,” said Anuradha.
No. The protocol is not limited to specific airports. It applies across security-controlled airports in India, including major hubs such as:
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Kempegowda International Airport
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
The directive is centrally governed, not airport-discretion driven, mentioned Anuradha.
Key clarification
It is important to emphasise that “RR” does not imply wrongdoing. “It reflects the layered security architecture designed to preserve the integrity of civil aviation operations through structured unpredictability,” noted Anuradha.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.