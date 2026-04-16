‘RR’ stamp on boarding pass: What it means for your next flight from India

You are all excited to board your flight, but just as you receive your boarding pass, you spot ‘RR’ stamped over it. Is it a concern: has your luggage been flagged, or is your travel under question? It’s normal to start worrying over all sorts of possibilities; however, the silver lining is that it is a simple process that shouldn’t trouble you much if you have all your documents in place and you arrive early.

Let’s understand this scenario in detail.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In simple terms, RR stands for Random Review or Random Referral, which means you have been randomly selected for an extra security or customs check before your flight. But it doesn’t mean you are in trouble or have done something wrong. “Basically, it is an additional security screening. You have been randomly selected for additional security or customs screening before boarding, particularly for flights departing from Indian airports. This is a standard procedure and doesn’t mean you did anything wrong. It is printed or written by the airlines’ check-in system and is required by airport security and customs authorities. This is a mandated layer within India’s aviation security framework governed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS),” said K Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and a Retired Senior AGM from Air India.