Water baby Sonakshi Sinha’s Maldives trip: Here’s what she wore to the beach

Sonakshi Sinha is giving us major travel goals. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha is giving us major travel goals. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Maldives has always been a favourite of beach bums and celebrities are no different. Just a few weeks back, Parineeti Chopra was seen in picturesque locations and now it’s Sonakshi Sinha who is giving us travel goals. The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her trip to the island. The Insta-worthy locations and jumping dolphins are a treat to watch.

But so is Sinha in her beach-ready outfits, making sand art. Or simply hiking through palm groves and soaking up the sun.

All her beachwear in the idyllic location looked lovely on her. Even her floral bodycon dress for an evening on the deck.

Check out some of the pictures here.

She also wore an all-black overall which accentuated her toned body. The actor brilliantly paired it with a black hat.

Sonakshi Sinha doing the headstand. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha doing the headstand. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Clad in a sultry bikini and a sheer halter neck drape, Sinha was seen setting Maldives on fire.

Sonakshi Sinha in beachwear. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha in beachwear. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

