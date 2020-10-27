Want to work remotely? Take a flight to Dubai!

Before you sign up, read up on all the travel dos and don'ts. (Source: Pixabay)

In the pandemic — wherein working from home has become the new normal — many countries have been offering unique remote working visas to people who are looking for a change of scene. They are welcoming them, for what is being called a ‘workation’, so as to project a sense of normalcy and also boost tourism.

Now, Dubai, too, seems to have come on board with this idea. According to the Insider, the city in the United Arab Emirates has announced a ‘one-year virtual working programme’ that will allow remote workers — along with their families — to stay in the city for up to a year while working for their organisations in other countries.

Who is qualified to apply?

In order to get the visa, you are required to prove that you draw a salary of minimum of $5,000 a month (Rs 3,69,319) by submitting your proof of employment, previous month’s payslip, and three months’ bank statements, according to the tourism board’s website.

Additionally, as an applicant, you must pay a fee of $287 (Rs 21,204.59) and are required to have medical insurance that is valid in the UAE as well as a passport that doesn’t expire for at least another six months from the time of application, per the website instructions.

It also mentions that once approved, remote workers can open a local bank account, get a local phone number and have internet access, besides enrolling kids (if any) in school. But they won’t have to pay any income tax in Dubai.

Before you sign up, read up on all the travel dos and don’ts. It was recently explained that the Dubai government, as part of its latest tourist guidelines, had announced that any visitor entering the city can only do so if they have a confirmed return ticket with them. In its absence, tourists will not be allowed to enter.

