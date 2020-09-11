Want a quick respite from daily drudgery? Check out these drivable destinations from some big cities

Here's how you can plan a short trip from your city -- check out these destinations! (Source: Pixabay)

If Booking.com’s latest survey figures are any indication, Indians are looking to travel for some respite. After all, it has been months since people have travelled anywhere, and the digital travel company has recently found out that the cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore and Udaipur were the most searched destinations in August by Indian travellers.

As such, the travel company has shared some drivable getaways for you to escape the city life. Read on.

New Delhi

Surajkund

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Surajkund is located close to the city borders. Travellers can enjoy a scenic drive to this manmade lake and unwind and relax with their loved ones by planning a weekend getaway or a picnic. One can click great pictures of the Aravalli Hills and an amphitheater-shaped embankment constructed in semicircular form. Or they can take a peaceful walk and meditate by the beautiful Peacock Lake, just a few minutes away from the kund.

Distance from Delhi: 22.2 km

Activities: Nature trail, photography, meditation

Damdama Lake

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Not too far away from the city is the Damdama Lake in Sohna district, overlooking the splendid Aravalli Hills. Travellers can plan a day trip to this small lake on a weekend and enjoy various activities such as angling, parasailing, cycling, rock climbing, kayaking, and valley crossing. If you are not in the mood for an adventure, you can even laze around and relish a home-cooked meal while watching the sunset with your family. And if you are lucky, you may also get a glimpse of about 90 species of migratory birds around the lake.

Distance from Delhi: 46.6 km

Activities: Angling, parasailing, cycling, rock climbing, kayaking, valley crossing, bird watching, nature walks

Mumbai

Pelhar Dam

What can be better than a road trip wherein you can make multiple stops to take in the beauty of the waterfalls, before reaching the destination? For travellers missing fresh air and open skies, Pelhar Dam is an idyllic drive from the city of Mumbai. En route to Pelhar Dam, you will also get to see a wildlife sanctuary. Travellers looking for an escape can plan a quick getaway to this hidden gem when it becomes safe to do so.

Distance from Mumbai: 59 km

Activities: Sightseeing, walking

Jawhar

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Those who have spent most of the monsoon season in their home can plan a short road trip from Mumbai to Jawhar, an unexplored hill station in Maharashtra. Driving through breezy weather and quaint views, travellers can experience a ride like never before. They can step out of their vehicle and walk near the enchanting Dabhosa waterfall, hike to the temples, dams and other spots offering a fulfilling view of the valley. This place would also excite travellers who have missed being around nature, as they would get to spend time amid the lush green forests.

Distance from Mumbai: 120.7 km

Activities: Nature trail, bird watching, sightseeing, trekking

Jaipur

Chandlai Lake

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Located on the outskirts of the city, the Chandlai Lake is a lesser-known waterbody. It is ideal for travellers who want to catch a glimpse of the migratory birds. Travellers should take an early morning drive, before sunrise, and if they are lucky, they would be able to spot a range of bird species like the Pied Avocet, the Pallas’s Gull, Ruff, Ruddy Shelduck and the White Wagtail. Along with bird gazing, travellers can also plan a picnic here, away from the crowd in a socially-distanced manner.

Distance from Jaipur: 30km

Activities: Bird-watching, walking

Chand Baori

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Known to be one of the most divine territories of Rajasthan, Chand Baori or Chand Bawri is an ancient stepwell, built thousands of years ago. The drive to this place reflects the historical importance of the city, which is hidden in a village with rich architectural ruins. Travellers will have a one-of-a-kind experience after reaching the royal stepwell that leads to the water.

Distance from Jaipur: 93.2 km

Activities: Photography

Bengaluru

Manchanabele Dam

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Built on the Arkavati River, Manchanabele Dam is a perfect drive, away from the rush of the city. Travellers can prepare themselves for a breathtaking journey on their way from Bengaluru. Known for its lush green trees, panoramic sky and clear water, the dam offers a wholesome experience. One should not forget to catch and cherish the brilliantly-red and orange reflection of the sunset falling on the clear blue water.

Distance from Bengaluru: 36km

Activities: Nature walk, sun gazing, photography

Muthyala Maduvu

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Travellers looking to surround themselves with nature and greenery can plan a heavenly escape to Muthyala Maduvu, located 40 km away from Bengaluru. Also known as the Pearl Valley, this place is known for its waterfall, its dense forests and the diverse flora and fauna. One can walk across the forest trail and witness a variety of exotic species of birds. Travellers seeking adventure can also plan quick treks and hikes.

Distance from Bengaluru: 42.4 km

Activities: Nature trail, trekking, day camping

Udaipur

Lake Badi

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

The city of lakes boasts of many pretty lakes, but Lake Badi is not that well known. Travellers who love freshwater lakes, can take a quick 30-minute drive to reach this lake built around the Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary. It offers a breathtaking view around sunrise and sunset. One can cycle around the lake or engage in a short hike to reach the top of Bahubali Hills for a splendid view.

Distance from Udaipur: 12.9 km

Activities: Hiking, cycling, walking, bird-watching

Haldighati

(Picture courtesy: Booking.com) (Picture courtesy: Booking.com)

Haldighati is the place-to-be, for travellers who love their history. Situated about 50 km from the city of Udaipur, Haldighati is located near the hills of Aravalli. The ride from Udaipur to Haldighati is all things nature, as the road runs parallel to the green hills of Aravalli.

Distance from Udaipur: 40 km

Activities: Sightseeing, walking

