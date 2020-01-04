Want to meet your travel goals in 2020? Here’s what you should do

Now, more and more people are stepping out and undertaking journeys that once seemed like a distant dream to them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Now, more and more people are stepping out and undertaking journeys that once seemed like a distant dream to them. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Travelling is not just a leisurely activity, but one that is taken seriously these days. The way people travel has changed in the last decade, with many technological advancements. Now, more and more people are stepping out and undertaking journeys that once seemed like a distant dream. And with many new year’s resolutions revolving around travel, here are some ways in which you can make it a fruitful year, by bridging the gap between dreaming, to actually planning and executing your plans. Read on.

Learn about the world

You cannot plan a trip if you have been living under a rock. It is important to learn about the world. If you are planning to visit a country, understand its socio-political situation, its geography, where it is located, its culture, the people living there, recent news articles on it, etc. Now, you do not have to learn like you are going to be writing an exam, but some basic dos and don’ts will help. You should be naturally interested in the place.

Read up on your own country

If you are planning a domestic trip, look inwards. There are so many beautiful places in your own country that are unexplored. Learn about these places. Plan a simple trip.

Use your weekends

Make better use of your weekends. If travelling is something that you genuinely love, set some travel quests for yourself. You do not necessarily have to travel long distances; exploring some hot-spots in and around your city will do. Alternatively, you can plan picnics and quick treks over the weekends. All you need is the will to resist a binge-watching session from your couch.

Every time you travel, take into consideration the environment, and try and leave as little carbon footprint as possible. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Every time you travel, take into consideration the environment, and try and leave as little carbon footprint as possible. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Be a conscious traveller

Merely making use of your time is not enough. Given the severe climate changes, you must decide to travel consciously and ethically. The more you travel, the more you learn about the environment. It makes you want to reduce your carbon footprint. And the good news is, sustainability in travelling is more a thing now than it ever was. Read up on ways you can reduce the burden on the environment.

Don’t be an embarrassment

Seriously, don’t. When you set foot on foreign land, you are not just an inconsequential traveller, but one who is representing a country. As such, be a little aware of the rules of that land and adhere to them. Do not steal products from hotels or get into an altercation with a local. It will be a royal embarrassment for you and your country.

Eat local

Food is a significant part of travelling. When in a foreign country, instead of looking for desi restaurants and foods that you are more ‘comfortable’ eating, get a little experimental and try the local cuisine. Give your tastebuds and tummy some variety too.

