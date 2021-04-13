Waheeda Rehman is seen snorkelling in latest picture from her beach holiday; take a look

The 83-year-old actor has been enjoying her time with friends and family. (Photo: Instagram/@kashvi_rekhy)

Trust Waheeda Rehman to set not only some serious travel goals in the pandemic but also stir your wanderlust like never before, making you want to take up a water sport right away!

While the pandemic and its serious implications may have rained on your parade this year as well, it seems the 83-year-old actor has been enjoying her time, albeit with much safety precautions. She has been photographed snorkelling with her daughter Kashvi in a picture that the latter has shared on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote: “Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies”. The mother-daughter duo was pictured in protective water gear, holding hands and posing for the camera underwater, while holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They engaged in the sport in Havelock Island.

While we marvel at the picture, we also wonder where the octogenarian gets so much grace and energy from.

In a separate picture shared from the holiday, politician and fashion designer Shaina NC wrote about the “wonder women” of the Indian film industry.

“With the #wonderwomen of the film industry, timeless grace #helen aunty, #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial ”

While Rehman’s snorkelling picture may be winning the internet right now, it seems travelling is something that the actor enjoys doing. In February last year, Kashvi had shared their pictures from Varanasi, where the actor had celebrated her 82nd birthday.

“In Banaras to bring in Mom’s 82nd birthday,” Kashvi had captioned the post, which featured a series of photos of the actor smiling on a boat, walking around with a professional camera, and posing with her daughter for a selfie.

