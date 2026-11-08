Before planning an international trip, a common search query, seen as the ultimate convenience, is: Which country offers visa-free travel from India?

As of October 2026, Indian passport holders can visit 25 countries visa-free. However, ‘visa-free’ does not mean unrestricted entry. Immigration officers at the destination may still deny entry. The recent case of an Indian couple stopped at South Korea’s Jeju Island despite visa-free eligibility and being deported back to India has raised questions about what actually is visa-free travel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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What visa-free actually means

Sarika Malhotra, MD, Greenview Travels and Service Pvt Ltd, says, “Visa-free access means a traveller may visit without obtaining a visa in advance for a specific purpose and period.”