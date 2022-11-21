Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand: Couple travels like locals, spends time at an ashram

It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma love to travel. When they are not working, they are usually busy exploring the world, travelling like locals, doing the simplest of things and becoming one with the destination they find themselves at.

The cricketer recently wrapped up the gruelling T20 World Cup series where Team India finished in the semi-finals, to take off and experience a spiritual journey with his wife and daughter. The actor, too, had recently finished her shooting schedule.

Pictures of Virat and Anushka — popularly called ‘Virushka’ by their fans — have gone viral on social media platforms, which show the power couple spending some relaxed moments at an ashram in Uttarakhand.

According to some photographs shared by their fans clubs on Twitter and Instagram, and their fans who had the opportunity to personally meet them and click pictures, Virat and Anushka visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Kakdi Ghat, Nainital.

In the photos, the couple wore matching clothes — black sweatshirts. Anushka opted for a makeup-free look, her skin radiating in the Uttarakhand weather. In one of the photos, Virat placed his hands on her shoulder, as he sat behind her on the stairs.

The ace cricketer also obliged his fans and clicked pictures with them.

In another photo, the couple was seen wearing many layers of winter clothes, including heavy jackets, woollen cap, and muffler. Both of them sported a tilak on their forehead.

According to its official website, the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram is “a sacred space for meditation, devotional singing and satsang or spiritual discourse among aspirants”. It is named after Neem Karoli Baba, who was known as ‘Maharaj ji‘ to his followers and was a devotee of Lord Hanuman.

