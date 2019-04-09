Vintage plane will be turned into an in-flight lounge in New York City

Taking the dining and drinking experience to the next level, the John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new TWA Hotel will now have a cocktail lounge inside a vintage aeroplane. The plane was restored from Maine before being transported to New York where it toured popular areas like Times Square.

Advertising

According to the Travel and Leisure, this particular plane was flown by TWA in the 1950s before being used by South American drug traffickers for marijuana drops in the 1970s. It will now be a part of the TWA Flight Center’s redevelopment and will be adjacent to the 512-room TWA Hotel scheduled to open in May.

According to USA Today, the plane is a 1958 Lockheed Constellation, nicknamed Connie, which was forced into retirement by the Boeing 707. Reportedly, it was later used as an Alaskan bush plane and was used as a marijuana dropper by South American drug traffickers.

The vintage plane will pay homage to the era when TWA flight centre first opened in 1962, before closing in 2001 after it was acquired by American Airlines. As per reports by the Associated Press, the re-imagined terminal is going to be a vibrant hotel and conference space.

Advertising

Back home, there are quite a few quirky and off-beat dining spaces. Plum by Bent Chair in Aerocity fuses the concept of a designer home store with a specialty restaurant. Here, you can buy all that you see — including the chairs and sofas you sit on, the table, crockery, cutlery, wall hangings, pots and plants.

“Each piece here serves as a sample for those who walk in. If you like it, just place an order, it will be delivered to your home,” says Natasha Jain, Founder of Bent Chair, a two-year old furniture brand that has an online presence and has recently ventured into physical retail across the country.