Touted to be the longest in the world, Vietnam opens 2,000 ft. glass-bottomed bridge to tourists

Suspended nearly 500 ft. off the ground, Vietnam’s newest tourist attraction is yet another glass-bottomed bridge that is said to be the longest in the world. Stretching for about 2000 ft., the Bach Long bridge — meaning ‘the white dragon’ — connects two mountains and hangs over a lush green valley in Vietnam’s Northwest Son La Province.

The white pedestrian bridge is said to be made of three layers of 40mm thick French-produced tempered glass that can support up to 450 people at a time who can enjoy the views of the green gorge below. The Bach Long bridge surpasses a 526-metre long bridge in Guangdong, China. The claim is yet to be checked by the officials from Guinness World Records who are scheduled to visit this month. This is Vietnam’s third glass-bottomed bridge.

The company behind the construction of the bridge is said to have tested its tenacity by running heavy trucks on it. However, foot traffic will only move in one direction at once to ensure safety.

The unveiling of the bridge will likely improve tourism in Vietnam which had come to a complete standstill during the two years of lockdowns. Vietnam opened its borders to international tourists and relaxed Covid restrictions in mid-March. It also resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for 13 countries from around the world.

The country is set to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks from now, with over 10,000 athletes from countries in the region set to participate.

