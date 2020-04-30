Venice women are using gondolas to reach the elderly

The gondola rides of Venice are famous around the world, and while tourists are not able to experience it right now, local women are making sure the gondolas are put to good use. (Source: Facebook/Row Venice) The gondola rides of Venice are famous around the world, and while tourists are not able to experience it right now, local women are making sure the gondolas are put to good use. (Source: Facebook/Row Venice)

In these challenging times, people and communities around the world are coming together to help other people, especially those who need it the most. In the beautiful city of Venice, for instance, women are taking the gondolas to reach the elderly people and deliver them essential commodities.

The gondola rides of Venice are famous around the world, and while tourists are not able to experience it right now, local women are making sure the gondolas are put to good use. They are now braving the circumstances and serving humanity. So, while the elderly population — most susceptible to the virus — cannot step out and buy essentials on their own, these noble souls are doing it for them; they are leaving them groceries and other such necessities at their doorstep, using the traditional boats.

In the city, an all-female non-profit organisation called Row Venice is believed to have undertaken the initiative. These women row along the watery alleys of the city and leave important supplies at the doors of families who are stuck. Besides this, the women are also acting as links between people and farmhouses situated outside the city.

They are extremely responsible and cautious in their approach, as the social media posts show they cover their mouth and nose, and also wear gloves when they are delivering supplies along the winding canals.

Just like the rest of the world Italy, too, has been fighting the pandemic. The country has been in lockdown for a long time now, and it is heartbreaking to know that its elderly population is dangerously vulnerable. As such, these kind of initiatives are a step in the right direction.

