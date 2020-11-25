Venice postpones tourist tax to encourage people to visit the city

Long before the pandemic, when the day tax on visitors was proposed in 2018, the city’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro, had said the tax would "protect those who live, study and work in our territory". (Source: Pixabay)

Around the world, many countries are slowly and cautiously opening their borders once again, so as to revive their travel sector and the economy by means of tourist influx. And even though travelling is still considered to be a little risky at the moment, if necessary guidelines are followed and people adhere to safety norms and regulations, they may be able to take off and explore the world once again.

And now it has been understood that in a bid to attract tourists once again and to encourage them to travel to the city amid the pandemic, Venice in Italy has postponed the introduction of its new tourist tax until January 1, 2022. According to a report in The Independent, Michele Zuin, the city councillor for budget issues, has said in a statement: “In light of the current situation, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to make a big gesture to help encourage the return of tourists.”

It was originally proposed that a tax on day visitors to the city would be levied, with rates starting €3 (INR 264.11) for a quiet day and going up to €10 (INR 880.36) for the busiest of days. It would apply to tourists coming from elsewhere in Italy on day trips, along with those arriving by cruise ship, the outlet mentions, adding Venice already charges overnight visitors a variable tourist tax, which is paid directly to the hotel they’re staying in.

It is believed the tax on day visitors was levied to ease the city’s burden, and help it with over-tourism. The money was understood to have been used to improve public facilities in the city.

The outlet further reports that long before the pandemic, when the day tax on visitors was proposed in 2018, the city’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro, had said the tax would “protect those who live, study and work in our territory”. But the pandemic has decimated tourism around the world, and especially in Venice, which has seen a dramatic drop in the number of visitors, thereby prompting the city authorities to postpone introducing the tax yet again (this has been done for the third time).

