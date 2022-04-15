Venice’s iconic landmark in St Mark’s Square opens to the public for the first time in history

Venice, a captivating city in Italy, draws tourists throughout the year for the beauty of its canals, impressive architecture and stunning artworks. And now, there is another must-visit attraction in the city as the Procuratie Vecchie in St Mark’s Square — one of the most famous buildings in the principal square of the city — has opened to the public for the first time in history.

According to CNN, visitors can access its fourth and final floor for the first time, where a permanent exhibition has been installed underneath the sloping beamed roof of the building.

Designed by architects Bartolomeo Bon and Jacopo Sansovino in the first half of the sixteenth century after an earlier building was destroyed by fire, the iconic building has been restored by David Chipperfield Architects Milan, converting it into a globally connected workplace, while retaining the character of its architecture.

“The commission was to both renovate, unpick and make sense of generations of modification and practical adaptation, and to bring the buildings into a more engaged relationship with the city. The proposals will facilitate the activities of The Human Safety Net and, for the first time in 500 years, a large part of the Procuratie Vecchie will be made accessible to the public,” The Human Safety Net – a project that helps at-risk people and families, said.

The Procuratie Vecchie was once home to the Procurators of Saint Mark, who were responsible for looking after the poor and needy of Venice. Carrying forward its initial mission on a global scale, it is now a hub for people who are passionate about empowering the most vulnerable in society all around the world.

In addition to restoring the first and second floors and improving accessibility on higher floors, the work included renting out the third floor for exhibitions and creating a headquarter for The Human Safety Net on the fourth floor.

The fourth floor also houses a café which has two roof terraces pointing towards the domes of St Mark’s Basilica and the famous campanile (bell tower). The attic level has been converted into a vast series of interconnected rooms. The top floor also features co-working and meeting places – open only to companies and NGOs coming to spend time in Venice. Additionally, the café will also be open only to exhibition-goers.

The recovery project took three years following a two-year design phase aimed at preserving as much of the existing structure as possible,” The Star reported.

