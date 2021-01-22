This is where Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to get married; see pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to get married at The Mansion House in Alibaug. (Source: file, themansionhouse.alibaug/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to be hitched. The couple is going to have a destination wedding in Alibaug, on January 24, 2021.

The much-awaited grand wedding will be held at The Mansion House in Alibaug — Varun’s family has already arrived at the destination.

A beach resort, The Mansion House is known for its picturesque, serene location flanked by lush coconut trees. It is close to the Sasawane beach, which is at a walkable distance.

The 25-room mansion offers a variety of options for a luxury vacation. The rooms are 375-450 sq ft, categorised under the Sky Deck, Palm Court, and Cove rooms, mentions the official website. And guests at every room are greeted by the property’s mascot-a teddy bear in a Mansion House bathrobe.

From office conferences to get-togethers or yacht parties, not to mention weddings, the venue makes tailormade arrangements for every kind of celebration.

The destination also offers exquisite culinary experiences, from a buffet breakfast comprising local produce at The Secret Garden to barbeques and local cuisine at The Poolside Caba Cove and West Coast Terrace.

The Mansion House is a 20-minute speedboat ride from Mumbai, and about five minutes by the Mandwa Jetty.

Wondering how much it costs to book the place? According to cntraveller.in, the entire property can be booked for Rs, 4,00,000 per night, including meals.