Varakala to Diu Fort: India’s 5 most beautiful cliffside beaches for dramatic coastal views

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India’s coastline is home to some beautiful beaches, but a few stand out for their dramatic cliffside landscapes, sea views, and natural beauty. From the red cliffs of Kerala to the rocky shores of Goa and Karnataka, these destinations offer far more than just sand and waves. Here are five of the most beautiful cliffside beaches in India that deserve a spot on every traveller’s bucket list.
Varkala is one of the few places in India where dramatic cliffs rise directly beside the sea. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the red laterite cliffs are lined with cafés, yoga retreats, and small guesthouses, creating a laid-back coastal atmosphere. The beach below is ideal for sunset walks, while the cliff-top views make it one of Kerala’s most photogenic destinations.
Known for its striking red cliffs and sweeping sea views, Vagator Beach offers a different side of Goa away from the crowded party stretches. The nearby Chapora Fort adds to the scenery, especially during sunset. The contrast of rocky cliffs, palm trees, and blue waters makes Vagator one of India’s most visually appealing beaches.
Surrounded by forested hills and rocky cliffs, Om Beach in Gokarna is famous for its natural shape resembling the Hindu symbol “Om.” The beach is accessible through scenic cliffside roads and coastal trekking routes. Its peaceful atmosphere and rugged coastline attract backpackers, trekkers, and travellers looking for a quieter alternative to Goa.
Kovalam’s crescent-shaped coastline is bordered by rocky outcrops and elevated viewpoints that offer panoramic views of the sea. The iconic lighthouse perched above the beach adds to its cliffside charm. Visitors often climb up during evenings to watch the sun dip into the Arabian Sea.
Diu combines Portuguese-era architecture with rugged coastal beauty. Around the Diu Fort area, dramatic rocky cliffs overlook the sea, creating spectacular views during high tide. The combination of history, crashing waves, and coastal cliffs gives the destination a distinct character compared to India’s tropical beach towns.