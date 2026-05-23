Varakala to Diu Fort: India’s 5 most beautiful cliffside beaches for dramatic coastal views

India’s coastline is home to some beautiful beaches, but a few stand out for their dramatic cliffside landscapes, sea views, and natural beauty. From the red cliffs of Kerala to the rocky shores of Goa and Karnataka, these destinations offer far more than just sand and waves. Here are five of the most beautiful cliffside beaches in India that deserve a spot on every traveller’s bucket list.

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala is one of the few places in India where dramatic cliffs rise directly beside the sea. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the red laterite cliffs are lined with cafés, yoga retreats, and small guesthouses, creating a laid-back coastal atmosphere. The beach below is ideal for sunset walks, while the cliff-top views make it one of Kerala’s most photogenic destinations.