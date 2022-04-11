Valley of Flowers trek in Uttarakhand set to commence on June 1; know more about this bouquet of nature

The Valley of Flowers, a picturesque destination where nature blooms in full glory offering a breathtaking experience, is one of the most popular places for trekkers and nature-lovers alike. For those looking to explore this heavenly locale in Uttarakhand this year, here’s good news for you! The much-awaited Valley of Flowers trek is all set to commence on June 1, 2022, after a gap of over six months.

Situated in the Chamoli district and spread over an area of 87 sq km, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site and forms one of the two core zones of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, the other being the Nanda Devi National Park.

ALSO READ | Nagpur to get a 100 crore African wildlife safari soon

Till almost a century back, the place was hidden from the eyes of the outside world due to its inaccessibility. It is believed that in 1931, Frank S Smythe, Eric Shipton and RL Holdsworth — British mountaineers — lost their way while returning from a successful expedition to Mount Kamet and found themselves in this mesmerising valley. Attracted by its natural beauty, they named it the ‘Valley of Flowers’.

Apart from varied natural blooms, you can also spot some rare wildlife species here. (Source: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in) Apart from varied natural blooms, you can also spot some rare wildlife species here. (Source: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in)

Situated at a height of around 3,600 above sea level, it is a stunning destination with over 600 species of exotic flowers — orchids, poppies, primulas, marigold, daisies and anemones to name a few. Not just that, sub-alpine forests birch and rhododendron can also be found in some parts of the forest.

Apart from varied natural blooms, you can also spot some rare wildlife species like the gray langur, flying squirrel, Himalayan weasel, black bear, red fox, lime butterfly, snow leopard and Himalayan monal among others.

ALSO READ | These places in India should be on every coffee lover’s itinerary

For those looking to undertake the trek to the Valley of Flowers, know that it is about 17 km long. Govindghat, a small place close to Joshimath (the nearest major town to the valley), is where the trek begins. From Govindghat, trekkers are brought to Ghangaria, a tiny hamlet 3 km from the valley. Visitors are also required to obtain a permit from the Forest Department At Ghangaria, which is valid for three days.

The trekkers are in for a visual delight as they will witness some eye-catching spectacles like cascading waterfalls and wild streams on their way to the valley. According to Uttarakhand Tourism, the flowers in the valley can be best viewed between the months of May and October. From July to September, the place witnesses the maximum abundance of flowers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!