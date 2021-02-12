scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Valentine’s Week travel: Here’s where Indian couples are planning to celebrate the day

Some top domestic destinations are understood to have been booked for the Valentine's Week -- between February 8 and February 15

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2021 8:50:53 pm
Valentine's Week, Valentine's Week travel, Valentine's Day travel, Indian couples, domestic travel for Valentine's Day, Indian cities, indian express newsFancy a romantic evening on the beach? (Photo: Pixabay)

Valentine’s Day is an exciting time for couples because it celebrates their love. But, it is all the more interesting for those who love to travel together. Celebrated on February 14 every year, this year Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday. As such, many couples have planned to make the most of the love-filled weekend.

According to digital travel company Booking.com, some top domestic destinations are understood to have been booked for Valentine’s Week — between February 8 and February 15 — by Indian travellers. Of these, New Delhi, Goa and Mumbai are the top-booked domestic cities/UTs, followed by Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Additionally, Devanahalli (Karnataka), Hampi (Karnataka), Candolim (Goa), Pudicherry (Tamil Nadu) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) have topped the list of trending destinations for Indian travellers, as compared to the same time last year. While Devanahalli, Candolim and Puducherry have been endorsed for relaxation, Candolim and Puducherry have been endorsed for their beach and beach walks. Likewise, Hampi and Jodhpur have been endorsed for their rich cultural history and monuments.

Top-endorsed for romantic travel

From quiet beaches and hill stations to historical forts and emerald lakes, the top-five destinations endorsed by Indian travellers include Cola (Goa), Chikmagalur (Karnataka), Yercaud (Tamil Nadu), Mysore (Karnataka) and Neemrana (Jaipur).

Top-booked accommodations

When it comes to staying, most travellers still prefer hotels, followed by resorts, guest houses, hostels and apartments.

Commenting on the findings, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, Ritu Mehrotra, said: “2020 has been a difficult year, especially for travel which was one of the most impacted industries. It is heartening to see travel optimism among Indians who have demonstrated the same by booking and searching for destinations and accommodations on our platform. From destination inspiration to unique accommodation types, we have options for everyone wanting to celebrate this special day of love.”

