Data finds 77 per cent of Indians hopeful on ‘travel romance’

A recent research by digital travel company Booking.com has revealed that finding holiday romances is expected to be on Indian travellers’ agenda this year. With people celebrating love this month, the company’s Travel Predictions 2022 research revealed that 2022 will be the year for travellers to make new connections.

Interestingly, while they will continue to swap left and right on dating apps, travellers are expected to do it while on a trip. Meaning, they will be making use of their favourite dating apps while on vacay in 2022 with ‘travel’ providing an exciting opportunity to find ‘love’.

Next, the research predicted a resurgence of holiday romances, with 77 per cent of Indian travellers hoping for one on their next trip. In fact, the research suggested that 74 per cent of travellers would want to stay somewhere close to where there are nightlife options so they can meet new people.

While a vacation can initiate romance, it doesn’t have to end with the trip. Expect more than a few of these holiday romances to turn into the real deal.

Expanding social circle

While the pandemic restricted people’s social lives by limiting interactions between friends, colleagues and even family members, this year, we can expect travellers to use vacations as an opportunity to expand their social circles, with 81 per cent wanting to meet new people while away and 77 per cent looking forward to socialising while on vacation.

On Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it, the data showed that Indians travelled to leisure destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Manali and Udaipur — besides metro cities — between February 11 and 14, to celebrate. Hotels emerged as the most-booked accommodation type followed by resorts and guest houses.

“The pandemic has forced us to rearrange our priorities in life and realise that freedom has never been more precious than it is now. In 2022, we will not only see travellers reconnecting with friends and family but also actively seeking out new relationships, as shared in our Travel Predictions 2022 research,” Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com said about the findings.

