Last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 travel: 5 romantic weekend getaways couples can still plan

Valentine’s Day on a weekend makes spontaneous travel tempting. From Udaipur’s lakes to Coorg’s misty hills, here are romantic destinations that balance budget, availability and meaningful time together.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Planning a last-minute Valentine's Day 2026 trip? Here are some destinations to choose from
Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend is the perfect excuse to make spontaneous travel plans with your partner. The idea of escaping the daily routine, even for a short while, can feel more meaningful than traditional celebrations. However, last-minute travel presents its own challenges: limited availability, higher prices, crowded destinations, and pressure to make the trip feel special despite tight timelines. Finding the right balance between romance, practicality, and budget can make or break a quick getaway.

Short trips have become increasingly popular, especially for working couples who may not have the luxury of planning far in advance. A well-chosen destination can offer both relaxation and connection, whether that means a quiet nature retreat, a cultural city break, or a coastal escape. 

For couples looking to plan a last-minute Valentine’s Day weekend trip in 2026, here are 5 romantic destinations for the perfect weekend getaway. 

Udaipur, Rajasthan 

Udaipur offers a magical blend of heritage, luxury, and lakeside serenity, especially during this time of the year when the weather is perfect for a quick romantic trip. The City Palace overlooks the shimmering Lake Pichola, where couples can enjoy sunset boat rides with views of the Lake Palace seemingly floating on the water. 

The old city’s narrow lanes are filled with colourful markets, rooftop restaurants, and intimate cafes perfect for leisurely evenings. For a truly special experience, book a candlelit dinner at a heritage hotel or enjoy a private boat ride at dusk. 

The coastal train journey between Colombo and Bentota is considered one of the most scenic in the world

Coorg, Karnataka 

For couples who prefer misty hills over beaches, Coorg, also known as ‘Scotland of India’, offers the perfect romantic escape into nature. This coffee-growing region in Karnataka is dotted with sprawling plantations, cascading waterfalls, and cosy homestays where you can wake up to the aroma of fresh coffee. 

Trek through spice gardens hand-in-hand, visit the stunning Abbey Falls, or simply relax on a private balcony surrounded by greenery. The cool weather in February makes it ideal for couples looking to escape the heat while enjoying intimate moments in nature. 

Story continues below this ad

Varkala, Kerala 

Varkala offers a more serene and soulful alternative to crowded beach destinations, making it perfect for couples seeking both relaxation and spiritual rejuvenation. The dramatic red cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea create a stunning backdrop, with cliff-top cafes and restaurants offering panoramic ocean views. 

The beach itself is considered sacred, and the laid-back hippie vibe attracts travellers looking for peace rather than party scenes. Spend your days watching waves crash against the cliffs, getting couples’ Ayurvedic massages, exploring the ancient Janardanaswamy Temple, or simply enjoying fresh seafood while the sun sets over the water. 

Coorg is a coffee-growing region in Karnataka that is dotted with sprawling plantations

Colombo and Bentota, Sri Lanka

For couples wanting an international feel without long travel times, Sri Lanka offers an exotic yet accessible international escape. Start in Colombo for a taste of urban energy with colonial architecture, trendy cafes, and vibrant markets, then head south to Bentota for pristine beaches and luxury resorts. 

The coastal train journey between Colombo and Bentota is considered one of the most scenic in the world, offering stunning ocean views that make the travel itself part of the romance. 

Story continues below this ad

Bhutan 

Bhutan offers a romantic escape unlike anywhere else. This Himalayan kingdom, known for measuring Gross National Happiness, provides breathtaking mountain landscapes, ancient monasteries, and a culture deeply rooted in mindfulness and peace. 

Visit the iconic Tiger’s Nest monastery clinging to a cliff face, stroll through the charming streets of Thimphu and Paro, and immerse yourselves in Bhutanese hospitality at boutique hotels designed with traditional architecture. The mandatory sustainable tourism policy means fewer crowds and a more authentic experience.

Feb 11: Latest News
