The Anti-Valentine’s Guide: Five Bollywood breakup locations

Valentine’s Day is usually sold as a festival of roses, candlelight dinners, and eternal love. But Bollywood—our eternal emotional compass has taught us something else too: heartbreak deserves a backdrop just as cinematic. If you’re newly single, emotionally complicated, or simply not in the mood for pink hearts and prix-fixe menus, here are five Bollywood-inspired break-up locations where love ended, tears flowed, and self-realisation began.

Because sometimes, closure looks better with a view.

1. Marine Drive in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Marine Drive, Mumbai (Photo: Wikipedia) Marine Drive, Mumbai (Photo: Wikipedia)

If Bollywood had a favourite place to end relationships, Marine Drive would top the list. From Wake Up Sid to Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, this curved stretch of sea-facing road has hosted many “we need to talk” moments.