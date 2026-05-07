Uttarakhand’s Rudranath Temple is set to reopen; here’s everything you need to know

Tucked high in the Garhwal Himalayas, Rudranath Temple is one of the five sacred shrines in the Panch Kedar circuit. It is all set to reopen for devotees soon after its winter closure.

Located in Chamoli district at an altitude of over 3,500 metres, the temple remains shut during the colder months due to heavy snowfall. With the arrival of summer, preparations are underway to welcome pilgrims once again.

When will Rudranath Temple reopen?

The reopening date has been announced in line with traditional rituals. The idol of Lord Shiva will reportedly begin its journey from Gopeshwar on May 16, followed by the ceremonial doli (palanquin) procession on May 17. The temple is set to officially open its doors at 1 pm on May 18, after prayers and rituals are completed.