Uttarakhand’s Rudranath Temple is set to reopen; here’s everything you need to know

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tucked high in the Garhwal Himalayas, Rudranath Temple is one of the five sacred shrines in the Panch Kedar circuit. It is all set to reopen for devotees soon after its winter closure.
Located in Chamoli district at an altitude of over 3,500 metres, the temple remains shut during the colder months due to heavy snowfall. With the arrival of summer, preparations are underway to welcome pilgrims once again.
The reopening date has been announced in line with traditional rituals. The idol of Lord Shiva will reportedly begin its journey from Gopeshwar on May 16, followed by the ceremonial doli (palanquin) procession on May 17. The temple is set to officially open its doors at 1 pm on May 18, after prayers and rituals are completed.
During the winter months, the deity is worshipped at the Gopinath Temple, which serves as its winter seat.
Rudranath holds deep religious importance as the place where the face (mukh) of Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared. According to legend linked to the Mahabharata, the Pandavas searched for Shiva after the Kurukshetra war. The deity, avoiding them, took the form of a bull and disappeared, later reappearing in parts across the region, with his face manifesting at Rudranath.
It is also considered the fourth Kedar among the five Panch Kedar temples, which include Kedarnath, Tungnath, Madhyamaheshwar and Kalpeshwar.
View this post on Instagram
The nearest airport is Dehradun’s Jolly Grant, and the closest railheads are Rishikesh and Haridwar. From there, you can travel by road to Gopeshwar or Sagar village in Uttarakhand.
From Sagar or Mandal, a 18–20 km trek through forests and meadows leads to the temple. The challenging trek is a journey in itself, during which the devotees must go through forests, alpine meadows, and mountain trails to reach the shrine.
Trek difficulty: Moderate to difficult
Best time to visit: May–June and September–October
Avoid: Peak monsoon due to landslides
Preparation: Good fitness, warm clothing, and early starts are essential
Each year, the reopening is marked by rituals performed by priests and local sevadars, drawing pilgrims from across the country. For many, visiting Rudranath is not just a religious trip but a deeply immersive experience, which combines faith, endurance, and the raw beauty of the Himalayas.