Thursday, September 24, 2020
Uttarakhand lifts travel restrictions; what you need to know before visiting

In case you are planning to travel to Uttarakhand anytime soon, here are things to keep in mind, as mentioned on the government's tourism website

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2020 8:00:09 pm
uttarakhand tourismCOVID-19-negative report is no longer mandatory for hotel-check-in for tourists in Uttarakhand. (Source: uttarakhand_tourismofficial/Instagram)

The Uttarakhand government has now lifted coronavirus-led restrictions for tourists. As per the revised set of guidelines, it is no longer mandatory for tourists to carry a coronavirus negative report.

Besides, the earlier mentioned mandatory stay of a minimum of two days in a hotel or homestay has also been lifted.

In case you are planning to travel to Uttarakhand anytime soon, here are things to keep in mind, as mentioned on the government’s tourism website:

* Before travel, register yourself on the Dehradun Smart City Limited (smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in) website.

* Tourists will have to register modes of transportation they will use to travel.

* While COVID-negative test report is not mandatory before check-in, other measures like thermal scanning, sanitisation, among other protocols for hotels and restaurants will be complied with.

* The hotel management can frame their own procedure for tourists staying at their property.

* If any tourist tests COVID positive, the hotel management shall intimate the District Administration immediately.

* The District Administration could make arrangements for “random checks” to ensure that compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Health Ministry and Government of India guidelines.

