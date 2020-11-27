A city in the US is offering people $10000 to move there and work remotely

The cash amount of $10,000 which will be made available to the new residents, will include a budget for relocation and stipends per month. (Source: Instagram/@tulsaremote)

With the year almost coming to an end, people have started to realise their pandemic-induced boredom, which has kept them from travelling and interacting with people unless absolutely necessary. In the last few months, many countries also opened their doors to remote workers, to provide them with an opportunity to take their work to a different setup and have a change of scene while meeting deadlines.

And while most countries admitted visitors of a certain pay bracket only, Tulsa in Oklahoma, US, has been looking for residents for a year. In fact, the selected people will even be paid $10,000 (INR 7,39,250) to live here! According to multiple reports, the announcement is believed to have been made under the Tulsa Remote Program, launched November 2018, and funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

According to the Tulsa Remote official website, the city will accommodate 250 remote workers who are ready to move within the next six months, are full-time remote employed or self-employed outside of Oklahoma, are above 18 years of age, and are eligible to work in the US.

The perks

The cash amount of $10,000 which will be made available to the new residents, will include a budget for relocation and stipends per month. Additionally, some amount will also be reserved and given after the completion of the year. New residents will also get membership to the 36 Degrees North co-working space, along with assistance in finding an apartment of choice in the city.

“We started with the goal to introduce Tulsa to the nation and create a vibrant and diverse talent ecosystem within our community. We seek to bring people from diverse industries and skill sets that bring jobs with them into our economy, and at the same time, population growth is always important,” Tulsa Remote’s interim Executive Director Ben Stewart, was quoted as telling the media.

More information on how you can apply and be a part of the programme is available on the website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd