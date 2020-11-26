Americans have begun planning post-vaccine travel; know the places they want to visit

Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami took the top three spots. (Source: Pixabay)

When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared 2020 as a pandemic year, it was understood that among other things, travelling would be impacted. People were asked to wear masks when stepping out of the house, and staying in as much as possible, unless in the case of any kind of emergency. Travelling was immediately labelled a ‘non-essential’ activity and so plans had to be cancelled overnight.

But now, with the possibility of a vaccine in the coming year, many Americans have started dreaming of travelling again, even though vaccines will likely not be available to everyone in the US until May 2021. According to a report in Insider, travel search engine Skyscanner found that on November 9, 2020, when news of Pfizer’s promising vaccine broke, searches for economy class round-trips from the US increased by 39 per cent compared to the previous day. Bookings jumped 25 per cent!

Likewise, when on November 16 the news of the Moderna vaccine hit, searches for economy class round-trips from the US rose by 63 per cent compared to the previous day, and bookings spiked 17 per cent.

It was also found that on November 9, potential travellers kept their trip searches local, with destinations within the country making up almost the entire chunk of top 10 places. But big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami took the top three spots, making it clear that while in the initial days of the pandemic people were avoiding going to bigger cities where the cases were high, the news of a potential vaccine has encouraged people to now add these places to their travel wish list.

But their searches are not limited to the country, for cities like London (UK) and Cancún (Mexico), Paris (France), among others, have also found a place in the top 10 places. Check it out.

The top 10 destination searches on November 9, 2020:

1. New York City

2. Los Angeles

3. Miami

4. Las Vegas

5. Cancun (Mexico)

6. London (UK)

7. Denver

8. Orlando

9. Chicago

10. Washington

The top 10 destination searches on November 16, 2020:

1. London (UK)

2. Paris (France)

3. Copenhagen (Denmark)

4. Manchester (UK)

5. Madrid (Spain)

6. Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

7. Dublin (Ireland)

8. Frankfurt (Germany)

9. Milan (Italy)

10. Munich (Germany)

