Universal Studios Beijing to open on September 20

Universal Studios’ Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.

The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp’s Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort — the world’s fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park — in 2014, saying at the time it would cost $3.3 billion.

Visitors watch performers parade inside the Universal Studios Beijing theme park during an internal pressure test ahead of the Universal Beijing Resort’s opening. (cnsphoto via REUTERS). Visitors watch performers parade inside the Universal Studios Beijing theme park during an internal pressure test ahead of the Universal Beijing Resort’s opening. (cnsphoto via REUTERS).

Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China’s cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.

Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country’s biggest tourism firms, according to the park’s website.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!