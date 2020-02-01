Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Budget Live

Union Budget 2020: Five archaeological sites to be developed with on-site museums

The archaeological sites will be developed at Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur. Along with this she also proposed a tribal museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 1:09:51 pm
Union Budget 2020, archaeological sites, Haryana, UP, Assam, Gujarat Union Budget 2020: Here’s why these places are significant.

“I propose to provide Rs 2500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21”, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget session.  She said Rs 3,150 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Culture.

Sitharaman also proposed the setting up of an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture.

While the fund for the Tourism Ministry was Rs  2,150 crore in the 2018-2019 Budget, it rose to Rs 2,189.22 crore in 2019-2020. The allocation for the Culture Ministry, which was Rs 2,843.32 crore in 2018-2019, increased to Rs 3,042.35 crore for 2019-2020.

