Budget 2020: Rakhigarhi to Hastinapur, know about the archaeological sites set to be developed

Sivasagar and Dholavira (Source: Aateesh Bangia/Wikimedia Commons, benonsane/Instagram, Image designed by Rajan Sharma) Sivasagar and Dholavira (Source: Aateesh Bangia/Wikimedia Commons, benonsane/Instagram, Image designed by Rajan Sharma)

Budget 2020: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop five archaeological sites across India with on-site museums, as part of the Union Budget 2020-21. The places include Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sivasagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

Read| Budget 2020 LIVE updates

From remains of ancient civilisations to relics of royal opulence, these archaeological sites offer a gateway to our magnificent past. Here’s what makes these sites special:

Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Rakhigarhi (Source: rakhigarhi/Instagram) Rakhigarhi (Source: rakhigarhi/Instagram)

Located in the Hisar district of Haryana, Rakhigarhi is known to be a site of pre-Harappan Civilisation settlement, and later a part of the ancient civilisation itself, between 2600-1900 BCE. Excavated by Amarendra Nath of Archaeological Survey of India, the site revealed remnants of a planned township with mud-brick houses and proper drainage system, according to the official site of Haryana Tourism, along with terracotta jewellery, conch shells, vase and seals, things the Harappans were known for.

Hastinapur, Uttar Pradesh

Ashtapad Tirth Jain Mandir (Source: bhanupratapjoshi/Instagram) Ashtapad Tirth Jain Mandir (Source: bhanupratapjoshi/Instagram)

We know Hastinapur as the ancient capital city of Pandavas and Kauravas from the epic Mahabharata. Naturally, it is the abode of princely anecdotes and royal conquests. Excavations at Hastinapur reportedly began in 1950-52 on behalf of the Archaeological Survey of India and the items found included arrows, spearheads, shafts, tongs, hooks, axes and knives, amounting to about 135 iron objects. But that is not all. Located in Meerut district, Hastinapur interestingly marks a confluence of religions and is home to several places of worship. Shri Digamber Jain Bada Mandir is one of the oldest temples at the site, among others like Jambudweep Jain temple, Shwetambar Jain temple, Prachin Digambar Jain Temple and Astapad Jain Temple, mentions the official site of UP Tourism.

Hastinapur is also known to be the birthplace of Panch Pyare Bhai Dharam Singh, a disciple of Guru Govind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, and welcomes devotees in significant numbers, especially at the Gurdwara at Saifpur Karamchandpur.

Sivasagar, Assam

Rang Ghar (Source: bijoy_rajkumar/Instagram) Rang Ghar (Source: bijoy_rajkumar/Instagram)

This place used to be the capital of the Ahom kingdom from 1699-1788, and was formerly called Rangpur. The province was later conquered by the British. Guwahati Circle Archaeological Survey of India mentions excavations conducted at the Karenghar (Talatalghar) complex, the citadel of Ahom power, with structural remains of pathways, long walls, terracotta pipes for drains, vase, and vessels, to name a few. The other important historical site is Rang Ghar, an amphitheatre for the Ahom kings, known to have been used for enjoying sports.

Dholavira, Gujarat

Dholavira (Source: benonsane/Instagram) Dholavira (Source: benonsane/Instagram)

Like Rakhigarhi, this place in the Kutch district also has ruins of the Harappan civilisation. Deemed the fifth largest Harappan site, excavations hint at how settlers temporarily abandoned the place, only to return and establish a de-urbanised culture, the official site of Gujarat Tourism states. Artefacts excavated range from terracotta items and seals to urns and copper ornaments. About 10 large stone inscriptions have also been found at the site, written in Indus Valley script. Most importantly, it has one of the world’s earliest water conservation systems–a rainwater harvesting system–ever excavated.

Adichanallur, Tamil Nadu

Urn at a government museum, Chennai (Source: lastripple/Instagram) Urn at a government museum, Chennai (Source: lastripple/Instagram)

This archaeological urn-burial site in the Thoothukudi district was brought to notice first by a German, Dr Jagor, and later, an Englishman, Alexander Rea, who conducted excavations between 1876 and 1905, as reported by Archaeological India. In fact, Rea called the site the “most extensive prehistoric site as yet discovered in southern if not in the whole of India”, in an article that appeared in the ASI’s annual report in 1902-03.

Rea had said, “The objects yielded by these burial sites are finely made pottery of various kinds in great number; many iron implements and weapons; vessels and personal ornaments in bronze; a few gold ornaments; a few stone beads; bones; and some household stone implements used for grinding curry or sandalwood,” traced back to a rich ancient Tamil culture, besides the excavated urns which reportedly contained “complete skeletons”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd