Budget 2019: Govt plans to turn 17 ‘iconic’ tourist sites into world-class destinations

As many as 17 “iconic” sites will be built across the country to give a boost to the travel and tourism sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament on Friday.

“The government is developing 17 iconic tourism sites into world-class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites. The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance visitor experience which would lead to increased visits of both domestic and international tourists at these destinations,” the Minister said in the House.

The Union Budget has allocated marginally more — a rise of 1.82 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively – to tourism and culture ministries. According to PTI, Rs 1,378.53 crore has been allocated for building tourism infrastructure, while Rs 575.50 crore has been allocated for promotion and publicity. For the culture ministry, an allocation of Rs 875.33 crore has been made for central schemes and projects.

The finance minister said the government will also execute measures to preserve the rich tribal culture of the country.

“With the objective of preserving rich tribal cultural heritage, a digital repository is developed where documents, folk songs, photos and videos about their evolution, place of origin, lifestyle, architecture, education level, traditional art, folk dances and other anthropological details of the tribes in India are stored. The repository will further be enriched and strengthened,” Sitharaman said.

“One hundred new clusters will be set up in 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to come into the economic value chain,” she said.

With PTI inputs