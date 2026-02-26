UK launches all-digital eVisa system for Indian travellers: Here’s how to apply

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The UK Government officially launched its fully digital eVisa system for Indian nationals from Wednesday, February 25, a major relaxation in the way travellers apply for and manage their UK visas.
In a statement issued by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, the rollout was described as a key milestone in the digital transformation of the UK’s border and immigration framework. The move is expected to make travel for international visitors, including applicants from India, more seamless and secure.
“Updating your existing physical document to an eVisa does not affect your immigration status or the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK,” the official website of the UK Government stated.
यूके की आव्रजन प्रणाली डिजिटल हो रही है।
आज से, यूके आने वाले वे आगंतुक जिन्हें वीज़ा की आवश्यकता है, उन्हें केवल ई-वीज़ा (eVisa) ही प्राप्त होगा।#eVisa अब पासपोर्ट में लगाए जाने वाले वीज़ा विन्येट स्टिकर की जगह लेगा।
The traditional visa vignette sticker previously attached to passports will now be replaced by a digital immigration status record. Travellers will instead receive an eVisa, which can be accessed through their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account and will be directly linked to their passport.
The shift to a digital format means applicants can apply for, store, manage, and add their visa details online. With immigration records securely maintained digitally, applicants will no longer need to submit their passports for physical visa stamping.
To access the UK eVisa, applicants must first have a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. Once their visa decision is issued, they will be informed whether their immigration status is available digitally as an eVisa. If applicants’ partners or children are travelling with them as dependants, each of them must create their own UKVI account to view their individual eVisas.
Applicants may already have a UKVI account if they have:
If one is unsure, they should try signing in before creating a new account, as duplicate accounts should be avoided, the official handle of the UK government stated.
According to the website, to register, an applicant needs
After setting up the account, the applicant must verify their identity and connect their eVisa to the account. This usually requires installing an identity-verification app on a smartphone. If they do not have a suitable passport, an expired BRP, or access to a smartphone, alternative identity verification options are available.
Travellers can use the eVisa service if they hold any valid UK visa, such as for England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, or a settlement status in the UK, also called Indefinite Leave to Remain.
Those exempt from immigration control, such as diplomats, may also use the service to view their digital exemption record. Additionally, individuals with permanent settlement documents that have no expiry date can choose to switch to an eVisa by submitting a “no time limit” application.
However, applicants do not need an eVisa if they are visiting under an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), have the UK right to abode, or hold permission to stay in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or Gibraltar, the website informed.