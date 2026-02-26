UK launches all-digital eVisa system for Indian travellers: Here’s how to apply

The UK Government officially launched its fully digital eVisa system for Indian nationals from Wednesday, February 25, a major relaxation in the way travellers apply for and manage their UK visas.

In a statement issued by the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, the rollout was described as a key milestone in the digital transformation of the UK’s border and immigration framework. The move is expected to make travel for international visitors, including applicants from India, more seamless and secure.

“Updating your existing physical document to an eVisa does not affect your immigration status or the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK,” the official website of the UK Government stated.