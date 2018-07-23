Udaipur voted third best city to visit in the world: Here are the top 5 attractions

Built by Maharanas of Mewar in the 16th century, Udaipur enjoyed the top spot in the same poll in 2009, when it was voted the ‘best city to visit in the world.’ (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Built by Maharanas of Mewar in the 16th century, Udaipur enjoyed the top spot in the same poll in 2009, when it was voted the ‘best city to visit in the world.’ (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Known as the ‘City of Lakes’ and ‘Venice of the East’, Udaipur has once again topped the list of the top cities to visit in the world. Ranking third, after two Mexican cities of San Miguel de Allende and Oaxaca, this heritage place is the only Indian city to make the cut in a survey conducted by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Built by Maharanas of Mewar in the 16th century, Udaipur enjoyed the top spot in the same poll in 2009, when it was voted the ‘best city to visit in the world.’

If you’re planning to make a trip to this ‘favourite Indian urban destination based on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value’, here’s a list of the best places to visit and make lasting memories.

Bagore Ki Haveli

One of the oldest havelis located close to Lake Pichola, it is home to one of the most popular galleries exhibiting Rajputana heritage and history. However, the star attraction is the world’s largest turban that is housed here. If you’re seeking a cultural experience, then the Haveli museum also offers an hour-long dance session.

Kumbhalgarh fort

While Udaipur has many such gems, Kumbhalgarh fort should be at the top of your list. Located about 64 km from the city, it is one of the most extravagant forts with humongous walls stretched over a good 30 km. One can enjoy the panoramic view with a drive through the fortress.

Fateh Sagar Lake

Udaipur is not called the Venice of the East without reason. Nestling a plethora of lakes, this city boasts of some of the most beautiful vistas in India and Fateh Sagar Lake is one of the biggest attractions in Rajasthan. It consists of three islands and each one has well maintained public parks that can be reached through a boat ride. It is a good place to spend the evening, as the view of the city gets better while the sun sets in the horizon. If you’re on a short visit, this should definitely be considered.

Ahar Cenotaphs

Take a cultural trip through history by visiting the major burial ground of the royal family. Drawing historians and tourists alike, this place harbours an archaeological museum, which has a fascinating collection of rare monuments dating back to the 10th century.

Lake Palace, Pichola Lake

Lake Palace is considered as one of the most romantic hotels in the world and has been taken over by the Taj Group, which restored it to its former glory.

While these are the major tourist attractions, you can always hop on to a tuk-tuk and experience the local flavours of the city.

