Udaipur, Srinagar among top romantic destinations for the Valentine’s week

It is said that couples that travel together, stay together. For those in love, travelling is bliss. You get to explore new places, and make memories with your partner. The joy and thrill of discovering a new city or country is unparalleled. Among other things, it builds intimacy and brings two people closer. You get to understand your partner, and they get to witness your quirks, your likes and dislikes.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, which means you have the weekend to plan something unique with your significant other. And if you are looking to make it extra special for them, a quick getaway away from the humdrum of regular life, is always a great idea.

According to Booking.com — a global travel network — Indian travellers have already started planning, and if the trends are anything to go by, have been booking tickets — both domestic and international — for the Valentine’s Day weekend. From the quietude of beaches, to historical places and beautiful hill stations, Indian travellers are endorsing all kinds of trips. The trends suggest that domestically, the top five romantic getaways include trips to Neemrana (Rajasthan), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Mandrem and Cavelossim (Goa), Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu), Kumarakom (Kerala), Agonda (Goa), Lonavala (Maharashtra), and Chikmagalur (Karnataka).

For international travel, the top romantic destinations include Oia (Greece), Male City (Maldives), Venice (Italy), Nusa Dua (Bali), Bentota (Sri Lanka), Paris (France), Lucerne (Switzerland), Prague (Czech Republic), Florence (Italy), and Rome (Italy).

It has also been noted that the cities of Kolkata, Jodhpur and Manali have become the top three trending destinations that have witnessed a relative increase in bookings this year.

The data includes those destinations that have witnessed the largest relative week-on-week increase around the Valentine’s weekend, as opposed to the weekend past. Each destination has been booked a minimum of 50 times to have received ‘above-average’ amount of endorsements.

