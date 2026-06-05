Twinkle Khanna’s ‘travel lighter’ message highlights burden of emotional baggage

Travel is often associated with freedom, discovery, and a break from everyday routines. Yet many people find themselves carrying more than they need—whether it is overpacked suitcases, unrealistic expectations, lingering worries, or unresolved emotional burdens. Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently reflected on this idea in an Instagram post shared from her vacation. Accompanying a photograph from her travels, she offered a simple suggestion: “Travel lighter this year.”

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She then extended the idea beyond luggage, writing, “We all carry baggage, and like airline counters, the heavier the bags, the greater the penalty.” Her message drew a parallel between physical baggage and the emotional burdens that many people accumulate over time. Acknowledging that letting go is rarely straightforward, she added, “We may never get rid of it all, but with enough practice and perhaps even the right therapist, we can learn to downsize our baggage so it’s small enough to stow in the overhead compartment.”