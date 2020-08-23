Tweak the view from your window and say goodbye to lockdown boredom

Tomorrow, when you wake up, pick a country of your choice and spend your working hours there. Isn't it exciting? (Source: Instagram/@windowswap)

It is natural for people working from home to feel the lockdown blues. The feeling of frustration of having to stare out of the window and see the same scenery every day can be crippling. Across the world, everybody is waiting to step out and embrace normalcy once again. But the ongoing international travel restrictions have ensured that people stay safely put for some more time.

But before you begin to lose your mind, you should just consider virtually tweaking the view from outside the window. Wondering how you can do that? A website called WindowSwap makes it happen. It lets you enjoy the views from the windows of people from different parts of the world. So, if you feel especially dreary on any given day, just escape to a country you have never been to before, and enjoy the view while you work, and let your creative juices flow.

ALSO READ | You will soon be able to plan a road trip to London; find out how

When you visit the website, you will notice that the picturesque views have sounds, too, to make the experience as realistic as possible. These are not made-up images, and in fact are actual views from people’s windows from around the world. As such, a person sitting in Spain may want to get an experience of India, and a person working from India, may want to escape to Brazil! WindowSwap makes all of it happen. And should you feel like you want another view, you can simply ‘switch locations’ and move to another country. Additionally, you can even submit your own view to share with others who may be yearning to travel, too.

According to Popsugar, the website has been created by husband-and-wife duo Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, as a “social-distancing passion project” born out of their own boredom of staring out of their window. The outlet mentions that for the founders, it is a “place where strangers can swap views from their windows to help us all feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again.”

Tomorrow, when you wake up, pick a country of your choice and spend your working hours there. Isn’t it exciting?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd