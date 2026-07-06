Turtuk to Tso Moriri: 7 offbeat places to see in Ladakh

Ladakh’s dramatic landscapes, beautiful lakes, and high-altitude passes have made it one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations. While iconic attractions such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and Khardung La continue to draw visitors, the Union Territory is also home to several lesser-known gems that offer equally breathtaking experiences without the crowds.

For travellers seeking a deeper connection with Ladakh’s culture, history, and untouched wilderness, these offbeat destinations deserve a place on the itinerary.

1. Turtuk

Located close to the India-Pakistan border, Turtuk is one of Ladakh’s most fascinating villages. Opened to tourists only in 2010, it was part of Pakistan until the 1971 war. Unlike much of Ladakh, Turtuk is inhabited by the Balti community, giving visitors a glimpse into a distinct culture, language, and cuisine. Surrounded by apricot orchards and snow-capped peaks, the village offers a refreshing contrast to Ladakh’s stark desert landscapes.