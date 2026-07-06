Turtuk to Tso Moriri: 7 offbeat places to see in Ladakh

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Ladakh’s dramatic landscapes, beautiful lakes, and high-altitude passes have made it one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations. While iconic attractions such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and Khardung La continue to draw visitors, the Union Territory is also home to several lesser-known gems that offer equally breathtaking experiences without the crowds.
For travellers seeking a deeper connection with Ladakh’s culture, history, and untouched wilderness, these offbeat destinations deserve a place on the itinerary.
Located close to the India-Pakistan border, Turtuk is one of Ladakh’s most fascinating villages. Opened to tourists only in 2010, it was part of Pakistan until the 1971 war. Unlike much of Ladakh, Turtuk is inhabited by the Balti community, giving visitors a glimpse into a distinct culture, language, and cuisine. Surrounded by apricot orchards and snow-capped peaks, the village offers a refreshing contrast to Ladakh’s stark desert landscapes.
For those who love stargazing, Hanle is a dream destination. Located at an altitude of over 4,500 metres, the remote village is home to one of the world’s highest astronomical observatories. Its minimal light pollution and vast open skies make it one of India’s best places for astrophotography and night-sky viewing.
While Pangong Lake often steals the spotlight, Tso Moriri remains comparatively less crowded. Situated within the Changthang Plateau, this high-altitude lake is surrounded by rugged mountains and grasslands frequented by nomadic Changpa herders.
Located between Leh and Kargil, Uleytokpo is often overlooked by visitors rushing towards more famous attractions. The picturesque village sits along the banks of the Indus River and serves as an excellent base for nature walks and birdwatching. Its traditional homes and mountain views offer a slower, more immersive Ladakhi experience.
Hidden in a remote valley, Sumda Chun Monastery is among Ladakh’s least-visited spiritual sites. Reaching the monastery requires a moderate trek, which helps preserve its untouched charm. The centuries-old monastery houses remarkable Buddhist murals and sculptures that have survived for generations.
The twin villages of Dha and Hanu are known for being home to the Brokpa community, often regarded as one of Ladakh’s most unique ethnic groups. Visitors can learn about local traditions, distinctive attire, and agricultural practices that differ from those found elsewhere in the region.
Located near the famous Diskit Monastery in Nubra Valley, Yarab Tso remains surprisingly underexplored. Considered sacred by locals, the small lake can be reached via a short hike from Panamik village.